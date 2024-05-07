INIT to more than double its Irish workforce, amid Maynooth expansion

The company has put out a call for skilled Java and .Net cloud software engineers, with the development expected to boost IT employment in the region.

INIT, a global provider of IT solutions for public transport, has announced plans to more than double its current workforce from 25 people to 60, at its premises in Maynooth, Co Kildare.

In response to rapid growth, INIT is seeking software developers with Java and .Net skills to continue innovating and developing its platforms.

The company has developed ticketing and real-time passenger information systems in Dublin, Honolulu, San Diego, Los Angeles, Seattle, Atlanta, Nottingham, Hamburg and New Zealand. In 2010, INIT implemented the first fleet management and real-time passenger information platform for the Greater Dublin Area.

The Maynooth office is the company’s first software development centre to be constructed outside of Germany. Established in 2018, it initially created 20 positions for highly skilled professionals, solidifying Ireland’s growing reputation as a technological hub, a trend it continues to perpetuate with the recent expansion.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Peter Burke, TD, commented on the news, stating, “I very much welcome INIT’s announcement that they will increase the number of employees to 60 as part of an expansion at their Maynooth facility.

“The expansion will provide fantastic employment opportunities in the IT sector. Great news for INIT, Kildare and the wider region,” Burke said.

Matthias Kühn, INIT COO, said that the company’s Maynooth office had “exceeded expectations”.

“We see this as confirmation that Maynooth is the right place to develop our innovative solutions for public transport.

“Doubling the staff and more than doubling their office capacity in Ireland will help INIT pave the way for continued success in the future. We are looking forward to receiving applications from qualified specialists for our development centre.”

