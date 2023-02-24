11 tech courses to consider in your upskilling journey this year

It’s not just tech workers that should consider tech skills courses. This list is for anyone who feels they need to broaden their skillset.

There are so many technology skills courses out there to choose from. That’s because most people realise that they need tech skills for their jobs and for life in general.

Recently, SiliconRepublic.com compiled a list of nine resources to help people build their tech skills online. It featured well-known e-learning providers such as Pluralsight, Coursera, Code Institute and Udemy.

This list of courses may have some overlap with that list, but it’s a list of courses rather than providers. Also, while a lot of people like doing tech courses online, there’s no reason why they can’t be done in person if that’s your preference.

Finally, before we dive in, it is worth pointing out that because there are so many tech courses out there we can’t possibly feature them all. This is just a selection of some good courses ­– there are thousands out there that we didn’t feature here that are just as good!

AWS re/Start Associate – AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) offers this workplace development training programme aimed at workers. It is delivered at no cost to workers.

You don’t need to have experience working with the cloud for this one. AWS launched this course last year specifically for people who want to gain experience in IT and cloud. It provides lessons on core AWS cloud skills such as Python, Linux, networking and more. It also helps learners prepare work on their soft professional skills.

Employers who want their teams to take the course can find out more and get in touch with AWS on its website.

MSc in Computing in Medical Device Software Engineering – Dundalk IT

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) added this course to its offerings last year. The course is delivered entirely online, and it is a great option for those who want to work at the cutting edge of medicine and technology. The course is closely aligned with the medical device software research currently performed in the Regulated Software Research Centre, which is located in DkIT.

Manufacturing training course for women – FIT, Intel and LMETB

This full-time Level 6 course is specifically for women who want to get in on the exciting career opportunities presented by Industry 4.0. It is based in Navan, Co Meath.

With Intel’s involvement this course has one of the biggest names in the industry behind it. Intel has a major operation in Leixlip, Co Kildare and employs around 5,000 people in Ireland.

The last intake for this 48-week course was in October 2022. It is delivered by Fastrack into IT (FIT) and the Louth & Meath Education and Training Board (LMETB).

MSc in Cybersecurity – UCD

University College Dublin’s (UCD) MSc in cybersecurity is a relatively new offering. The two-year part-time course is designed to prepare learners for a variety of cybersecurity careers.

It is taught in a blended manner, meaning lectures are both online and in-person. The in-person sessions are mostly workshops and practicals.

BEng in Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering – MTU

This is another industry-backed course. Its duration is four years and it offers students a chance to work with industry partners for two years. The first two years of the course will take place at MTU’s Kerry campus.

The course was developed by MTU through the Rethinking Education in Ireland project, which involves a consortium of national and international higher education institutions, industry stakeholders and research centres.

Postgraduate Diploma in Agri-analytics – Dundalk IT

DkIT’s agri-analytics course is a one-year programme that gives learners a chance to hone skills they will need for a successful career in the agri-tech industry. Like a lot of other options on this list, it is a new course that only began running last September.

Last June, SiliconRepublic.com spoke to Dr Breda Brennan, head of DkIT’s Department of Agriculture, Food and Animal Health for more insight into the course.

Digital Athlete – SportsTech Ireland and Skillnet

Digital Athlete is a 10-week programme that provides participants with a recognised data analytics accreditation on completion.

The course’s organisers were focusing their attention on women for the first wave of recruitment for the course, but Digital Athlete is a programme for everyone.

Learners will get a paid, mentored work placement in a sports-tech company in Ireland. There are lots of companies to choose from in this sector, including Stats Perform, Kitman Labs and Orreco.

Executive MBA – University of Limerick

This is more of a leadership course than a tech course per se, but technologists need leaders and this course is a good bet if you’re hoping to become a tech leader. It is designed for people who are working already.

“The programme content is structured to help you navigate today’s rapidly changing business environment with an emphasis on cultivating dynamic peer-to-peer learning, independent, strategic thinking and accelerate leadership development,” according to the course website.

It is currently seeking applicants for September 2023.

Overview of Wind (Intro to Wind) – Skillnet

Skillnet Ireland’s green tech division started running this course to cater to the renewables industry’s demand for skilled workers.

As the course is between intakes at the moment, its lectures from the 2022 edition are currently available to buy to watch back on-demand on Skillnet’s website.

Future in Tech Programmes – Skillnet

Dates for the 2023 programme by Skillnet are yet to be confirmed, but the agency is accepting expressions of interest.

The Future in Tech scheme is for non-tech jobseekers who want to develop digital skills and access careers in IT. The scheme is only for unemployed people and is free.

It has nine different pathways depending on your specific area of interest. These include: web development, IT support, analytics, cybersecurity, cloud and digital marketing.

IT Skills 4U – AWS

Rounding off this list of courses with another one from AWS. This programme was introduced last year for Ukrainians.

A global initiative, the course provides free training, AWS Certification vouchers, and career services support for Ukrainians. It is open to people in Ukraine as well as those who have been displaced by the war.

