Microsoft to bring free AI skills sessions to rural Ireland

As well as rolling out a series of free AI skills programmes in rural Ireland, Microsoft is working with Kerry’s RDI Hub to bring AI classes to businesses.

People living in rural locations in Ireland can already access AI skills programmes online, but Microsoft is planning to bring in-person sessions to various counties and towns around the country.

The company will run what it is calling Skill-Up-A-Thons at a selection of Connected Hubs in Kerry, Cavan, Galway, Kilkenny, Mayo and Tipperary in the coming weeks. Other locations are to be announced in the coming months.

The AI upskilling programmes are designed to equip people with the basic knowledge and skills to use AI. Anyone who completes the free, four-hour in-person course will earn an industry-recognised Career Essentials Certificate in Generative AI. They will also gain access to LinkedIn Premium to assist them as they search for a career.

The first AI Skill-Up-A-Thon took place at the Knockmore hub in north Co Mayo. Speaking about her experience in taking part in the session, Sandra Hennigan said, “As well as gaining new insights into AI, I believe the knowledge and skills I gained during the AI Skill-Up-A-Thon will be very valuable in my own job and help to boost my productivity and creativity.

“The instructors were incredibly helpful and helped open my eyes to the possibilities of AI in my own daily life. I now feel like I have the confidence to start applying AI tools in my work and I would encourage everyone to use the opportunity to begin developing their AI skills today.”

As well as Connected Hubs, the delivery of these programmes is also being supported by Fastrack into Information Technology (FIT) and local education and training boards.

Powerful tool for all

Danielle Barr, director of training and employment services at FIT, said that AI is “such a powerful tool” and training providers need to ensure that it is accessible to everyone.

“By rolling out the AI Skill-Up-A-Thons in Connected Hubs and other venues in rural Ireland, we can ensure that every person is given the opportunity to learn about AI and understand its importance.”

Her sentiments were echoed by Microsoft Ireland site lead James O’Connor and Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation Dara Calleary, TD.

“Individuals and businesses must start to develop in-demand AI skills and capabilities” to meet Ireland’s National AI Strategy’s ambitions, said Calleary. “It is only by working together across Government, industry and the education sector that we can demystify AI and ensure Ireland’s workforce has the AI skills that will be needed now and into the future.”

As well as the delivery of the AI Skill-Up-A-Thons, Microsoft is also collaborating with the RDI hub in Co Kerry to deliver online and in-person AI skills masterclasses for Munster-based businesses.

