The world’s most-hated office tasks and what to do about them

New research from Automation Anywhere and OnePoll has shown data entry to be the most-disliked office task in the world.

Can you guess what the world’s most-hated office task is? According to new research from Automation Anywhere, data entry tops the list. The robotic process automation company, which develops software bots for businesses, conducted the study with OnePoll and interviewed more than 10,000 office employees in 11 countries late last year.

Participants came from a range of job levels, industries and company sizes. According to the results, more than eight in 10 of those in the UK feel they shouldn’t be spending their time on tasks that can be automated.

Up to 40pc of their working days, they said, is spent on digital admin, including data entry and other “manual, repetitive computer tasks which aren’t part of their primary job and are ripe for human error”.

‘Control of our own workflow’

Of the 10,000 studied, the report has stated that 73pc find digital admin tasks boring and a poor use of their skills, while 69pc feel it gets in the way of their main job, and 78pc believe it reduces their overall productivity.

Principal analyst at Futurum Research, Shelly Kramer, commented on the report’s value in highlighting feelings of being undermined and unhappy in contemporary workplaces. “There was a time not so long ago when workplace technology was viewed as liberating,” she said.

“The PC age freed office workers from rigid processes, placing each of us in control of our own workflow. But there’s been a trade-off, and today, those tasks have become a significant burden.

“If you work in an office, likely your productivity and happiness are significantly undermined with having to be responsible for manual computer administration tasks that could easily be automated and eat into your day.”

A digital workforce

According to the report, data entry is joined at the top of the most-hated tasks list by compiling reports from IT and software systems and invoice management. It also revealed that the top three most-hated tasks are also the most time-consuming duties referenced by respondents.

Many of the participants’ most-hated tasks, Automation Anywhere said, can today be addressed by a ‘digital workforce’ comprised of bots. According to the survey, this digital workforce could help prevent the loss of up to 60 hours a month for a single employee through automating repetitive tasks.

“Employees could be given back a quarter of their annual work time – four and a half months – to focus on more meaningful work and boost productivity,” the report said.

The impact on work-life balance

Rejecting automation is also impacting work-life balance, the research showed. The report said that almost half of the people surveyed globally feel that digital admin tasks often prevent them from leaving the office at a reasonable time, with that number rising to 63pc for workers in the UK.

Overall, it found women to be more impacted by digital admin around the world. According to the findings, women spend more than three hours each day on repetitive, manual tasks, while men spend around 2.8 hours on the same.

With more than three-quarters of survey respondents believing they would feel happier with more automation for digital office tasks, Automation Anywhere’s report suggests that “freeing workers” from menial tasks is central to working life of the future.

What if we told you that there's a bot that can carry out your most hated task? Because it's true 🤖👉 https://t.co/42DQqdLHUa pic.twitter.com/mb6sfVyMVD — Automation Anywhere: The only cloud-native #RPA (@AutomationAnywh) February 5, 2020

The company’s chief strategy officer, Stephen DeWitt, described the research as “clear”. “Worker productivity and morale are negatively impacted by the volume of repetitive manual business processes that characterise their workday,” he said.

“Freeing workers to focus on higher value tasks is the fundamental promise of a digital workforce. Companies embracing this immediately derive a competitive edge in worker productivity and a huge boost in the ability to attract and retain their valuable talent.”

If given back the time taken over by digital admin, employees who took part in the study said that they would feel more able to carry out their main job, to improve productivity levels in their teams and to learn new skills.

And with 87pc of interviewees viewing their employers as the ones responsible for driving this shift to automation, it might be time for companies to consider welcoming bots into the workplace.