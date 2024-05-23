Which companies were named Best Workplaces in Tech 2024?

Now in its fourth year, the Best Workplaces in Tech list is compiled based on a trust index survey from employees.

The latest companies recognised as the Best Workplaces in Tech has been revealed by Great Place to Work Ireland.

Now in its fourth year, the list only includes companies that have been previously certified as a Great Place to Work in Ireland using its trust index survey. Through this survey, key differentiators are revealed between the higher scoring certified companies and the non-certified companies that don’t meet the threshold.

Cathal Divilly, CEO at Great Place to Work Ireland, said they see first-hand the challenges that tech companies are facing amid shifting market demands and technological advancements.

“We understand the need for resilience in this ever-evolving industry and aim to constantly empower organisations to maintain a great workplace culture, no matter the obstacle. It’s not just about adapting to change, but thriving amidst uncertainty,” he said.

According to data collected by Great Place to Work, some of the key differences between organisations on the Best Workplaces in Tech list and non-certified organisations include more transparent leadership, greater employee wellbeing and higher levels of work satisfaction.

“Without transparency, employees can start to feel disengaged or sceptical, hindering productivity and impeding the organisation’s ability to stay competitive in the fast-moving tech industry,” said Great Place to Work’s Rachel McLoughlin.

“Maintaining an open culture of feedback helps to signal that employee contributions are valued and respected, leading to a sense of ownership and pride in their work.”

According to the trust index surveys, 80pc of respondents from organisations on the Best Workplaces in Tech list agreed that their management’s actions match its words compared to 47pc of respondents from non-certified companies.

When it came to wellbeing, 82pc of respondents from companies on the list said their organisation was a psychologically and emotionally healthy place to work compared to 44pc of their non-certified counterparts, and 85pc from Best Workplaces in Tech companies said they were encouraged to have a good work-life balance compared to 53pc in non-certified companies.

“The tech industry thrives on creativity and problem-solving, both of which are closely linked to mental wellbeing,” said McLoughlin. “Supporting employee wellbeing not only enhances morale and job satisfaction but also stimulates innovation and productivity.”

Those in organisations on the list were also more likely to feel proud of the work that they do. More than 80pc of respondents from Best Workplaces in Tech organisations stated that people look forward to coming to work there, while only 42pc of respondents from non-certified organisations said the same.

The full list of Best Workplaces in Tech 2024 is below in alphabetical order.

Agilent Technologies

Allianz Technology

Black Shamrock

Bluecrux

Bonkers.ie

Booking.com

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Cadence Design Systems

CapSpire

Carelon Global Solutions Ireland

Cisco

Clio

Cloudera International

CluneTech

Cora Systems

Datalex

Digicert

Distilled

Enterprise Registry Solutions

EquiLend

Esri Ireland

Experian

Expleo Technology Ireland

Genesys Cloud Services Ireland

Guidewire

H&R Block GTC Ireland

Informatica

Konversational Consulting

Leap Legal Software

Liberty IT

Milestone Technologies

Net Affinity

New Payment Innovation

Openmind Networks

Origina

Propylon

Qualtrics

Quantexa

Salesforce

ServiceNow Ireland

SHR Group

Softcat

Sopra Banking Software

Sun Life

TEKenable

Teleperformance

Tenable

TTEC

Unum

Verint Systems

Version 1

Wolfgang Digital

WP Engine Ireland

