Are employees in Ireland suffering from productivity anxiety?

Gender disparity in perks and a lack of recognition were listed as having contributed to the increasing level of dissatisfaction among employees.

Almost two-thirds (64pc) of employees operating within Ireland could be suffering from productivity anxiety, according to a recent survey from Irish tech company Workhuman.

The Human Workplace Index, which surveyed 1,000 full-time employees in Ireland, showed that, of the respondents who said they were suffering from productivity anxiety, 10pc said it is a daily occurrence. Additionally, 57pc of respondents stated they would feel less anxious if they received proper recognition for their work.

The survey was commissioned by Workhuman and conducted by Pollfish to gain insights into workplace sentiment, productivity and wellbeing.

Niamh Graham, senior vice-president of global human experience for Workhuman, said it was unsurprising that employees are experiencing increased levels of anxiety around their productivity amid the constant evolution of the ways of working.

“With recognition being the number one factor employees stated can help with their anxiety, leaders must start prioritising this to foster a supportive work environment,” said Graham.

Gender disparity

The survey also highlighted a discrepancy between men and women when it comes to working arrangements and wellbeing perks. For example, 58pc of women surveyed said they are required to work in the office compared to just 30pc of men surveyed. This is despite the fact that 71pc of men surveyed said they feel they accomplish more working on-site, while only 33pc of women reported the same feeling.

A distinct gap in the distribution of company benefits was also evident, indicating men were twice as likely to have access to perks, such as gym memberships, healthy snacks and in-office wellness spaces, in comparison to women.

Graham said leadership needs to realign with the individual needs of employees when designing work policies and wellbeing benefit packages. “Understanding and addressing these gaps is essential for companies to foster a fair, supportive, and productive work environment for all employees.”

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.