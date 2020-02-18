Almost two-thirds of CISOs see cybersecurity skills gap getting worse

A new report from Marlin Hawk has published results from a study of 500 chief information security officers (CISOs) around the world.

The CISO in 2020 report is based on a study of 500 cybersecurity professionals from companies with more than 500 employees in the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions. It contains the results of research, carried out by Vanson Bourne, that delves into the roles and demographics of CISOs and the challenges they face.

It also features interviews with CISOs from such companies as Mastercard, Zalando and Boeing. CSO at Mastercard, Ron Green, for example, noted the importance of machine learning and automation to the future of risk management.

“Machine learning and automation are going to be really helpful to current and future CISOs,” he said. “Businesses are still going to need smart humans on security, but already the humans that are in our security operations centres are being overwhelmed with things they have to monitor, and you can’t simply keep putting in more people because there aren’t enough people already.”

CISO: A new but precarious position

The CISO is a relatively new role, according to Marlin Hawk and, as indicated in the report, it has evolved in response to information security growing beyond purely technical problems. The company said that it “blends risk, strategic vision and knowledge of the threat landscape with people and data management”.

But despite being a young position, Marlin Hawk found that 85pc of CISOs would seriously consider a new job if the offer came up. Due to the rarity of a clear upwards progression trajectory, CISOs – on average – typically leave their job after four years.

Other reasons for this, Marlin Hawk explained, include the difficulty in finding people with sufficient technical expertise and experience for the ever-changing nature of the industry.

According to the report, almost three-quarters of respondents said they were less than 45 years old.

‘Navigating a dramatic global talent shortage’

Overall, the study found that the global cybersecurity talent shortage is a cause for concern. With two-thirds of participants reporting struggles to recruit senior people, the report cited an evident lack of the right skills in the field.

Global managing partner at Marlin Hawk, John-Claude Hesketh, commented on the need for new approaches towards risk. “As the need to protect customer data grows, business leaders have been attempting to work out how best to respond to this new reality and, most importantly, whose responsibility it should be,” he said.

“The constant cyber threat has completely changed the way boards around the world approach risk, and it’s an issue that every business leadership team has had to respond to.

“The challenge now is for board directors to work out how to value these senior cybersecurity professionals and integrate them into strategic business decisions, whilst navigating a dramatic global talent shortage.”

Marlin Hawk CEO David Holloway added: “Cybersecurity threats are real and the size of the challenges to come are large.

“From the 1980s when technology began replacing open-outcry trading floors to the advance of e-commerce in today’s world, cyber poses possibly the biggest risk to human and financial security now and in the future.”

Marlin Hawk has plans for the annual report to track the evolution of the role of the CISO over the next 10 years.