These 18 companies are hiring engineers in Ireland

Take your pick from these companies – and more – hiring all types of engineers in Ireland. Sectors range from aerospace to medical devices.

It’s no secret that engineers are always in big demand, and there were a lot of companies that could have made this list of employers looking for talent – but we didn’t want to go on forever. For this taster list, we have included a broad sample of sectors recruiting engineers; you’ll find everything from software engineer positions to manufacturing and quality engineer roles.

We’ve also tried to keep the geographical spread as broad as possible. Yes, a lot of the roles are based in Galway, Cork, Belfast and Dublin, but there are some roles based in Waterford, Leitrim and Kildare. Remote and flexible working practices are a big draw, as recent research on software engineers in Ireland has found.

If you’re a jobseeker, after you have looked into some of the roles on this list you might want to read in further detail about what these jobs entail – especially if you’re new to engineering. As part of Engineers Week 2024, we have heard from engineers working at the likes of PwC, Deloitte and Integral Ad Science. The latter features on this year’s list.

Accenture

As you will see from its careers site, the professional services company is looking for software engineering talent to fill an OT (operational technology) security engineer role. Good cybersecurity knowledge is required for the job.

Amgen

Senior automation engineer, IS (information systems) engineer and network security engineer specialist are some of the open roles Amgen wants to fill in Ireland at the moment.

Aon

Aon has a vacancy for a head of engineering to join its Business Services team in Ireland. It also has a couple of open roles for software engineers.

BMS

Pharma company BMS has an opening on its website for an MES (manufacturing execution system) automation engineer. It is also looking for a senior engineer in process automation for its Biologics Operating Unit in Cruiserath.

Collins Aerospace

If you want an out-of-this-world career (haha), then the aerospace company is recruiting engineers in Ireland. It has openings for senior research engineers, principal research engineers and quality engineers in Ireland.

CroíValve

The Dublin-based medical devices company is on the hunt for engineering talent to fill roles such as senior R&D engineer, senior manufacturing engineer and senior QA engineer.

EirGrid

Want a job in renewable engineering? EirGrid has several career opportunities, including a graduate engineering programme in Belfast and a senior lead project engineer based in Dublin.

Fidelity Investments

In Galway and Dublin, Fidelity is hiring software engineers. It has openings for principal software engineers, a principal software quality engineer, a principal full-stack engineer and more.

Huawei

The Chinese-founded company has an opening for a machine learning knowledge engineer, as well as a DNS software engineer and other senior cloud networking engineer roles.

Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science has several opportunities for software people on its Irish product engineering team. Roles include data engineer, java engineer, senior full-stack engineer and senior software engineers.

Intel

Always a sure-fire hirer of engineers in Ireland, Intel is looking for talent to fill roles such as AI software development engineer, cloud DevOps engineer, digital design engineer, deep learning embedded systems engineer and more.

Liberty IT

Like a lot on this list, the tech company is also on the hunt for software engineers specifically. It has open roles including full-stack software engineer, senior software engineer, generative AI principal software engineer and more.

Mastercard

BizOps engineer, senior software engineer and manager of software engineering are some of the many vacancies at Mastercard’s Irish division. The fintech is also hiring a VP of cloud software engineering.

Red Hat

Red Hat, a subsidiary of IBM, is looking to fill Irish-based roles including a research software engineer. The job is based in Waterford.

Rent the Runway

Galway-based fashion-tech company Rent the Runway is hiring quality engineers, senior machine learning engineers and senior software engineers at the moment.

Smarttech247

The cybersecurity company is recruiting a Splunk security engineer in Cork to take charge of its security infrastructure. If you’re wondering about the company’s culture, this interview with its general manager Raluca Saceanu is insightful.

Viatris

The healthcare tech business is hiring for roles such as senior device design engineer, device risk management engineer, as well as leaders for programme management on its Device Programme team.

Workhuman

HR tech player Workhuman is on the lookout for talent to fill roles in Ireland such as principal engineer, cloud infrastructure engineer, principal quality engineer and machine learning engineer.

