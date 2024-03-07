Why a creative mindset is valued in cloud engineering

Deloitte’s Shanmathy Palanisamy tells us what she likes most about working in cloud engineering and the steep learning curve that comes with a role in this area.

Like many people, Shanmathy Palanisamy’s first interest in technology began with her introduction to video games when she was 12 years old. Unlike many people, Palanisamy wanted to really understand what was happening behind the screen, and so began a journey of exploration and discovery in the world of software and technology.

Through her interest in online gaming, she was led to the world of computers, operating systems and software, and as Palanisamy puts it, this “created the spark for a lifetime passion”.

This passion led her to embarking on a career in software, joining Infosys in 2014 as a junior developer working with on-premises and cloud technologies. Palanisamy worked in a variety of roles at Infosys including as a system engineer and senior developer before joining Deloitte in 2019 as a solutions engineer.

Today, she holds the position of solutions manager in cloud engineering at Deloitte Ireland, where she leads a functional team in building software products. “I thoroughly enjoy this role as it has great variety touching of many aspects of the business including requirements gathering, development, automation and production operations.”

What were the biggest surprises or challenges you encountered on your career path in engineering and how did you deal with them?

As part of digitalisation, one of the surprises is the realisation of making a tremendous positive impact on people’s lives especially during the pandemic where we were racing against time. By combining ingenuity and humanity, technology can be used for a higher purpose. Emerging technologies have augmented humanity and helps human civilisation on an economic and psychological level too. At a time where there were restrictions on movement and travel, I feel extremely honoured to uplift the most affected people’s lives by developing services online.

However, security has become a paramount concern for individuals and businesses alike. Getting myself equipped with security advancements is a challenge that I’m working on every day.

Was there any one person who was particularly influential as your career developed?

My sister has a strong influence on my career. While she trolls me relentlessly, she taught me to write cover letters and send job applications when I was in my first year of [my undergraduate degree]. And more than anything, she showed me how all of it was basically just ‘figuring it out’. Even with an age gap of six years, she doesn’t consider me ‘too young’ for anything and passes on any pearls of wisdom or career tips she collects on her journey.

‘Having a creative attitude will serve you well in the technology field’

What do you enjoy most about your job?

Technology is all about innovation. That means letting our creative side shine as we explore new approaches and ideas. Using technology, we solve problems for clients on a daily basis, which is like solving puzzles. It involves finding the right technology stack to meet the requirements, leveraging analytical skills, digital transformation solutions and automation. It’s incredibly rewarding to help the clients with the best possible solution every time.

It is also really refreshing with team accountability and a shared goal of constant improvement. Every day is a learning experience for me. I enjoy expanding my horizon and making my learnings significant by internalising it.

What aspects of your personality do you feel make you suited to engineering?

I believe being enthusiastic and results-driven suits well for engineering. I love listening to a customer’s story, figuring out what their pain points are, and coming up with a solution. I like deadlines because they help maintain a sense of timeliness.

What can people expect from career progression in the engineering industry?

Like any new role, there will be a steep learning curve in the transition. It’s okay to not know everything from the start. With the right mindset and a commitment to growth, it can be a deeply rewarding journey.

Deloitte Ireland is very supportive in this regard. One of the most important relationships I’ve developed in Deloitte is with the coaches. They guide us through our professional development at the firm and help us maximise our performance.

What advice would you give to those considering a career in engineering, or just starting out in one?

Getting a solid grounding by undertaking a degree in mathematics, science or technical engineering is an important start. I would encourage students to seek opportunities to gain hands-on experience through internships, co-op programmes, research projects or extracurricular activities to give a flavour of what to expect in their future career.

Having a creative attitude will serve you well in the technology field, which is constantly trying to stay ahead in an increasingly global market.

If you love pursuing new ideas and finding the best way to accomplish a goal, your creative mind would be a welcome addition to the tech world.

