25 companies hiring sci-tech talent in Ireland in 2024

Want a new job this year? If you’re unsure where to begin looking, this comprehensive list should help you out.

Recently, we reported that the tech and life sciences jobs markets are to remain strong into this year. It looks as though the prediction, which was made by recruitment firm Morgan McKinley, is going to come true; there are already so many sci-tech jobs being advertised all over Ireland. It’s still only January, so we are perhaps too soon into the year to make any definite pronouncements, but it’s safe to say that if you’re looking for a new role, you will have a fair amount of choice.

We looked at some of the many companies currently recruiting talent right now and, to be honest, we had trouble narrowing it down.

Here is a list of 25 companies hiring roles in areas from engineering to life sciences and from intern positions to senior leadership jobs.

Happy job hunting…

Accenture

The tech-focused professional services firm is hiring for roles including SAP functional architect, power system engineering lead and several tech customer service representative positions with language skills. It also has quite a few senior opportunities such as senior product designer and senior analyst.

Amgen

There are plenty of engineering, tech and life sciences vacancies at Amgen. The biotech is currently hiring for positions such as aseptic manufacturing process technician, engineering administrator, manufacturing process technician specialising in inspection and senior associate in QC (quality control).

Aon

One of the biggest professional services companies there is, Aon has a lot of open roles in Ireland up for grabs. These include full-stack app developer, solution architect and senior full-stack app developer.

BearingPoint

Cloud solution architect, senior solution architect, data and analytics manager, and DevOps container engineer are some of the roles BearingPoint is hoping to fill in Ireland. It also has some graduate opportunities.

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS)

If you’re looking for a job with a long-established multinational in Ireland, BMS has been around since the 1960s and has multiple Irish locations. Currently, it has vacancies for roles such as IT site services specialist, senior specialist in downstream manufacturing support and QC bioanalytical analyst.

Citi

The fintech giant has a major hub in Dublin, and it is hiring for positions including technical business analyst, as well as positions like data analyst and process design and re-engineering lead at its Belfast office. Belfast has vacancies for software engineering interns too.

Deloitte

Deloitte is looking for an internet regulation manager, an OpenVMS COBOL reverse engineer, a cloud and engineering manager, a Microsoft Teams technical specialist and a senior power platform developer and lots more tech-focused roles.

Equinix

The data centre provider has several Irish-based career opportunities, with roles including data centre critical facilities engineer, controls engineer and data centre technician intern.

Fidelity Investments

Senior DevOps engineer, principal full-stack engineer, principal systems engineer, principal software engineer, squad leader and UI principal software engineer are some of the positions Fidelity is recruiting for in its Galway and Dublin offices.

Grant Thornton

Another major professional services employer, Grant Thornton is currently busy investigating RTE’s finances. But it is also looking for staff, with open roles including technical support manager and IT audit and business risk services consultant.

Huawei

Senior research engineer, web browser 3D rendering expert and data scientist are some of the roles Huawei is advertising. It is also looking to fill graphics engineering roles in its game rendering acceleration division.

Henkel

The German conglomerate is hiring a payroll specialist with data analytics skills in Ireland to contribute to its HR department. The role requires the applicant to be competent in database systems.

Intel

Engineers are wanted at Intel’s Irish operations. It has vacancies for roles such as defect reduction engineer, process chemical project engineer, process integration development engineer and intern engineer.

Integral Ad Science

IAS makes tech for media platforms, advertisers and publishers to help them track and optimise their data. In Dublin, it is hiring for several product engineering roles, a product manager and some machine learning interns.

Kyndryl

Kyndryl is on the lookout for talent to fill positions such as cyber resiliency architect and cybersecurity response analyst. It has several vacancies for cyber resiliency architects so it’s a good shout if that role takes your fancy.

Liberty IT

Senior software engineer, product owner and full-stack senior software engineer are some of the positions Liberty IT is recruiting for. It is also accepting applications to its TechStart apprenticeship programme until 1 March.

Mastercard

Fintech Mastercard has a lot of tech vacancies at the moment, including BizOps engineer, senior software engineer, lead software development engineer in foundry R&D, product experience design manager and several data science roles.

MSD

The life sciences company is looking to fill roles in Ireland such as API technical lead, technical team lead, reliability engineer, automation engineer and process engineer. The jobs are based at MSD’s six sites in the country.

Nitro

The productivity software maker is hiring a C++ engineer and a site reliability engineer in Ireland, as well as a couple of other roles where tech skills would be an advantage. Some positions are advertised as hybrid.

PwC

The professional services giant has multiple tech career opportunities in Ireland at the moment, such as data analytics and assurance manager, information security associate, IT project team manager, and IT risk and assurance manager.

Red Hat

This tech company is currently hiring an Ireland country manager, as well as quite a few software engineers at various career stages, from interns to senior positions.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

In Ireland, TCS has vacancies in Letterkenny, Dublin, Cork and Belfast. Open roles include DevOps engineer, full-stack developer, Java developer, solution architect and SOC analyst.

Viatris

Healthcare and tech company Viatris has opportunities on its global device development team. It is hiring for roles such as senior device design engineer, senior manager in device development assurance, senior manager device programme lead and more.

Workhuman

Boston and Dublin-headquartered Workhuman is hiring for several engineering positions in Ireland, including software support engineers, principal engineer, senior software engineers and an application engineer.

Yahoo

This long-standing tech company is on the lookout for engineers, with roles ranging from full-stack software engineer and software engineer to senior research engineer. It’s also looking for a research scientist. All roles are remote.

