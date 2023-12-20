Learning curve: Top corporate L&D trends for 2024

Workers of the future want personalised, quality learning rather than arduous in-person sessions. Employers should track insights using data.

“The L&D landscape within organisations is undergoing a transformative shift. There is a realisation amongst companies that traditional e-learning approaches and the Netflix-style content library model may not be as effective as initially perceived,” says Matteo Penzo, co-founder of Dublin-headquartered e-learning platform Zick Learn.

When SiliconRepublic.com first spoke to Penzo in September, he talked about the concept of microlearning and how he thinks it can help companies address L&D gaps.

We decided to ask him for his predictions for L&D trends for the coming year. Like other industry people we have heard from about tech trends for the future, he reckons that skills and learning will be a major focus in 2024.

Mobile microlearning

Since Zick Learn considers itself a pioneer of this type of upskilling, microlearning was bound to feature somewhere in Penzo’s predictions.

Microlearning refers to very short, concentrated periods of learning that can be done at any time or any place – usually on a smartphone.

“With the ubiquity of smartphones, organisations are capitalising on the accessibility and convenience they offer for delivering bite-sized, on-the-go learning modules,” Penzo says. “Mobile microlearning enables employees to engage with content in brief, focused sessions, making it easier to integrate learning into their daily routines.”

Convenient, flexible and accessible

As Penzo has hinted at above, workers want convenient and flexible learning methods – that’s why he is a proponent of mobile microlearning.

But no matter what method companies opt for, it must be easy for workers to fit into their already busy schedules. Otherwise, they will end up seeing it as a tick-the-box exercise ­– which is pointless.

“The emphasis on providing quick and convenient learning opportunities will definitely continue to gain traction in 2024,” says Penzo.

“As organisations recognise the dynamic nature of the modern workforce and the need for agility in skill development, the trend towards shorter and more accessible learning formats is becoming increasingly prevalent. The shift away from traditional, lengthy learning sessions reflects a strategic move towards accommodating employees’ diverse schedules and learning preferences.”

Quality over quantity

But it’s about more than just convenience; people want a more holistic, personalised experience when they are learning. They want to be stimulated, not forced to sit through something that won’t help them in the long run.

As Penzo says, “Fostering a culture of continuous learning requires a departure from rigid structures, in favour of more flexible and personalised approaches.

“Organisations are recognising the diverse needs of their workforce and are leveraging advanced techniques to tailor training content based on individual preferences, skills and learning styles. This shift towards personalised learning not only enhances engagement but also ensures that employees acquire skills that directly contribute to their professional growth.”

Paradoxically, the quick and easy way might just be key to delivering that culture. “By embracing quick, convenient learning opportunities, organisations not only empower their people to acquire skills at their own pace but also align their learning initiatives with the evolving demands of the digital age.”

Evidence-based approach

Penzo believes that a greater emphasis “on data-driven decision-making” will happen so companies can reshape their L&D strategies to fit workers’ requirements.

Data is also a good indicator of whether L&D programmes actually work, he adds.

“By harnessing data, L&D professionals can measure the impact of learning initiatives, identify areas for improvement and make informed decisions to optimise the overall training experience.”

L&D no-nos

Out of interest, we asked Penzo what are the main mistakes he sees companies make when they design their L&D programmes.

“One cardinal sin in designing future L&D strategies is complacency with existing, seemingly effective methods,” he says. “Believing that if something is working now, it need not evolve, risks stagnation and hinders adaptation to emerging trends.”

Another critical mistake is underestimating the “importance of flexibility and accessibility”.

“Rigid training structures may alienate a diverse and dynamic workforce. Companies should prioritise innovation, stay attuned to the evolving needs of employees, and embrace new, efficient learning modalities to ensure sustained growth and relevance in their L&D initiatives,” Penzo advises.

