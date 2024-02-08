The creator economy is not just a young person’s game

Older millennials are just as likely to be digital content creators as younger people but they face more ridicule from their peers, says a new report.

Digital creators are coming from all walks of life now as people from multiple demographics realise the earning potential attached to content creation. Traditionally, we may think of a creator as a young influencer who creates content for entertainment purposes, but that isn’t 100pc accurate.

A survey of more than 2,500 adults and creators in the US found that 62pc of people are more interested in creators who make content for educational purposes rather than entertainment purposes. The survey was carried out by Thinkific, an online marketplace for creators to create, sell and market their own online learning courses. It looked mostly into learning trends associated with content creators, but it also produced a lengthy report containing insights into the industry as a whole.

One of the most interesting findings was the changing definition of who or what an influencer or creator is. Thinkific cited a report by Adobe from 2022 which said that the average creator is not some 20-something TikToker, but a 40-year-old millennial.

Thinkific’s own survey found that almost one in every five people between the ages of 41 and 56 consider themselves a digital creator – which is an increase of 16pc on the company’s previous report.

One reason for the stereotype of the young creator could be the apparent lack of respect older millennials seem to have for their peers if they work in digital content creation. It is not seen as a real or serious job, says Thinkific.

That said, the ever-increasing interest that all demographics have in digital content creation careers can more than likely be attributed to its benefits – both financial and work-life balance.

Older creators have an advantage in the education content creation space because of their life experience.

“When it comes to educating people, life experience and expertise matter. Older generations usually have decades of skill-building that they can then share with an interested audience,” said the report.

It also pointed out that educators can create courses from their own homes and charge premium prices for learners to enrol ­– provided they have the credentials to prove they are the best creators to deliver the course. “Plus, when it comes to creator educators, small audiences can be very profitable. You don’t need to be a massive social media star landing huge brand deals when you’re selling $2,500 courses.”

As Thinkific is a marketplace for educators who create their own courses, it has a vested interest in promoting this particular type of content creation. Education is not the only avenue to go down if you want to make good money as a content creator. The main thing that will single you out from competitors is the quality of your content and your ability to build an audience.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.