Interested in a cybersecurity career? Here’s everything you need to know

This week we spoke to several people working in the cybersecurity and infosec industries, who gave us plenty of good advice on upskilling.

As part of Infosec Week on Siliconrepublic.com, we explored the world of cybersecurity, covering everything from the skills shortage and the biggest industry trends to what a career in cybersecurity is like and some advice for a truly successful cyber career.

Arushi Doshi told us how her fascination with crime shows and love of problem solving led her to her career as senior cybersecurity consultant at Deloitte Ireland.

Accenture’s Chris Davey spoke about the need to stay up to date and on top of current threats in the constantly evolving infosec landscape.

And Avanade security analyst Ayesha Imtiaz highlighted the importance of diversity in the workplace, as well as the need for good communication skills in a role like hers.

Finally, Mike Murnane, vice-president and programme owner of fraud and security products at Mastercard, told us that a career in cybersecurity can be both challenging and rewarding.

There’s good news for anybody whose interest in a similar career has been piqued by reading their stories. We rounded up 16 companies currently seeking new hires, and we have the inside scoop on some of the skills they require for these roles.

Companies hiring include fashion technology platform Zalando, global banking company Citi, consultancy firms PwC and EY, as well as Accenture and Mastercard.

Now is an ideal time to be working in cybersecurity and infosec as those careers are in demand as cyberattacks become more prevalent.

Hays’ James Milligan spoke to four cybersecurity recruitment experts to find out what infosec professionals need to know to succeed.

And we asked Workhuman, Kemp Technologies and KPMG for the skills they look for when hiring for their infosec teams. Communication skills, the ability to prioritise and adapt are the main qualities employers like to see in potential employee candidates.

Finally, for anyone considering upskilling, here are five skills to supercharge your cybersecurity career from Forrester’s Heidi Shey, who recommended jobseekers work on developing alongside their technical skills.