(ICS)2 adds new career path to help people unlock careers in cybersecurity

Global cybersecurity organisation, (ICS)2, said earlier in the year that it was making its entry-level professional course in cybersecurity free for 1m people.

An international organisation for cybersecurity professionals, (ICS)2, is introducing a new programme designed to make it easier for people to get into working in cybersecurity.

The programme is called (ICS)2 Candidates. It is a professional development path tailored for those who want a career in cybersecurity.

To receive the benefits and participate in the programme, people must first enrol as an (ISC)2 Candidate. An annual fee of $50 will be waived for the first year of the initiative – until September 2023.

Those who enrol receive career development advice, networking opportunities, tools and resources as they work toward earning any (ISC)2 certification. The organisation will effectively provide participants with career guidance.

The new guidance programme comes as (ICS)2 makes its entry-level professional certificate in cybersecurity course fully operational. The course was being piloted earlier in the year, with around 1,500 people taking part. They are on track to achieve their certifications and will become (ICS)2 members.

Earlier in the summer, (ICS)2 said that it would be making the entry-level cybersecurity course available for free to 1m people.

This move, it said, was to combat the global skills shortage in the cybersecurity sector.

“Part of our commitment to addressing the global cybersecurity workforce shortage is creating new pathways to cybersecurity career success,” said Clar Rosso, (ISC)2 CEO.

“Whether you are pursuing your first cybersecurity job or looking to advance within the profession, as an (ISC)2 Candidate, you will have access to the resources, benefits and professional development you need to achieve your goals. (ISC)2 – backed by more than 170,000 members – will be your guide, partner and advocate as you achieve career milestones like joining a local chapter, discovering a mentor at a conference or earning your first (ISC)2 certification.”

More information on becoming an (ICS)2 Candidate is available on the organisation’s website.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.