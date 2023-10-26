Top deep-tech jobs and where to find them in Ireland right now

Whether you’re a blockchain buff, a quantum master or an AI expert, there are lots of deep-tech jobs in Ireland if you know where to look.

Deep tech is a term given to any area of technology that is relatively new or emerging and complex. It is not technology underwater or anything like that – although the term does include subsea cables because they are an evolving technology at the moment.

Deep tech also refers to technology that attempts to solve societal problems, so it straddles multiple sectors including machine learning, AI, quantum computing, robotics, natural language processing, systems engineering, biotech, software development and data science.

As part of our Deep Tech Week series, we have been hearing from people who work in that space. Our editor Jenny Darmody spoke to Ian Storey, director at Hays Technology, who filled us in about the most in-demand deep-tech jobs and what kind of skills you need to land these roles.

(Think data scientists, blockchain developers, quantum computing scientists, machine learning engineers and augmented reality developers…)

But where do you begin to look for these types of jobs? Some deep-tech jobs are easier to find than others – after all, plenty of companies hire data scientists but quantum computing science and blockchain development positions might be a little bit more difficult to come by.

Here is a list of some employers hiring in deep tech at the moment.

Accenture

Accenture is looking for a data and AI lead to join its R&D team in The Dock in Dublin city centre. The person in question will be responsible for shaping the company’s strategies around data, AI and technology. It’s a senior role that requires several years of experience and leadership and mentorship skills.

Citi

If you’re looking for a role in generative AI research or big data, Citi may have something up your alley. The company has a lot of international vacancies for AI, while it has data roles in Ireland.

Consensys

Consensys is one to look into if you want to work on blockchain technology for the financial industry. At the moment, the company is hiring a senior front-end engineer in the EMEA region. It has an office in Dublin, which was included alongside its other EMEA offices in its last major recruitment drive in 2021.

The company has had a flexible working model since before the pandemic as its Europe director of legal, Paddy McEvoy, told us two years ago.

Fidelity Investments

As part of this year’s Deep Tech Week, we spoke to Fidelity Investments’ Michael Dascal. Dascal is a director of quantum product management at the financial services firm. He explained how he got into quantum and what led him to his current role. As he said, there is a skills gap in the market at the moment so there are lots of opportunities for anyone who understands quantum to get involved and make the case for how the tech can aid the likes of Fidelity.

Quantum is not the only deep-tech area Fidelity operates in. It is also on the lookout for a senior blockchain software engineer in Galway at the moment.

Intel

Intel is recruiting for a number of deep-tech positions at the moment including data science engineer, deep learning hardware engineer, AI frameworks engineer, AI software solutions engineer, AI software development engineer and a DevOps engineer specialising in computer vision and integration.

Most of these jobs are based in Leixlip, although some are based in Shannon and other locations.

Huawei

The Irish branch of the Chinese tech giant is hiring a senior research engineer specialising in AI operations, a principal research engineer, a principal Rust programming researcher, a senior machine learning scientist and a principal big data engineer.

These roles are based in Dublin, where Huawei has its Irish research centre.

Liberty IT

Cybersecurity is considered part of the deep-tech scene, and Liberty IT has a vacancy for someone with advanced skills on its team. It is recruiting a senior security analyst to work with its ProActive Threat Hunting (PATH) team. These cyberdefenders hunt for potential cyberthreats and mentor other team members and clients on how to avoid cybersecurity incidents.

MSD

If you want to work on the biotech side of deep tech, check out some of the positions at companies like MSD. The company is long established as a biotech employer in Ireland and it has several open roles that require an in-depth understanding of technology and how it impacts the medical device manufacturing sector.

Positions available include senior process engineer, which is a role for someone who wants to specialise in new small molecule API products.

Optum

Optum has open roles for data scientists in Letterkenny and in Dublin, such as senior manager of data engineering and senior data scientist. The healthcare company operates a hybrid working model so its employees can split their time between the office and working remotely.

Candidates for these roles should have qualifications in statistics or a related discipline. They will be responsible for using Optum’s data analytics infrastructure to solve healthcare-related problems.

Red Hat

Red Hat has a vacancy for a software engineer on its site reliability engineering team. The position is open to Irish-based applicants, but it is also open to those based in Spain and the Czech Republic.

The software engineer will work to develop, scale and maintain Red Hat’s OpenShift managed cloud services. It is not an entry-level role as it requires applicants to have at least three years of software engineering experience. Previous experience handling managed cloud services is also required.

Viatris

The healthcare company is hiring an experienced data scientist to serve as its data science, AI and machine learning community manager. It’s a senior role which involves the person being “an internal data scientist, coach, community builder and influencer” helping various teams across the company understand and apply data science, machine learning and AI methodologies to address their business needs. Applicants should have a master’s degree and at least five years’ of experience in the field. Like the Red Hat role, this position is open to candidates in multiple locations in Europe including Dublin.

Other deep-tech roles Viatris is hiring for at the moment are global customer master data specialist and automation engineer.

Yahoo

Like Huawei, Yahoo has a couple of openings that fall into the research end of technology. Positions include senior research engineer, research engineer and research scientist. All these positions are being advertised as remote in Ireland.

