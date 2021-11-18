Jobs for Dublin as US blockchain tech firm ConsenSys expands headcount

ConsenSys is creating 400 jobs globally as part of its bid to make blockchain and decentralised finance mainstream.

US blockchain software company ConsenSys plans to create 400 jobs across its global locations, including several positions at its growing Dublin base.

The company is a major player on the Web3 scene, which is a version of the internet that is decentralised and based on public blockchains. It develops and provides services focused on the Ethereum blockchain.

It is currently hiring for a number of roles available to people in Dublin and remote workers, including blockchain engineers, developers and product managers. Many of the jobs will be focused on the continuing development of ConsenSys’ blockchain technology suite, including its decentralised finance platform Codefi.

Earlier this year, the company also announced the creation of 50 new jobs, most of which were open to Dublin-based workers.

The latest expansion plans come after ConsenSys closed a $200m financing round, bringing its valuation to $3.2bn. It plans to pump the funds into making the public blockchains that Web3 relies on universally easy to use, access and build on.

“The age of silos and trusted third parties is giving way to the age of community and collaboration enabled by an automated, objective, trust foundation and a decentralised finance ecosystem. The paradigm shift to a world running on decentralised protocols is in full gear,” said Joseph Lubin, founder and CEO of ConsenSys.

“We are honoured to partner with some of the top financial and strategic investors from both traditional and next-generation economies to accelerate the realisation of Web3.”

The company’s latest funding round saw contributions from new investors Marshall Wace, Third Point, ParaFi Capital and Think Investments. New partners including Dragonfly Capital, Electric Capital, Spartan Group, DeFiance Capital, Animoca Brands, Coinbase Ventures and HSBC also contributed.

As well as Codefi, ConsenSys’ products include crypto wallet MetaMask, which now has 21m monthly active users. The platform lets users hold and manage digital tokens and acts as a digital authority manager for Web3, only permitting websites and apps to access data that a user consents to.

ConsenSys is also ramping up its efforts to break into the NFT scene to cater to artists, content creators, brands, rights owners, game publishers and leagues.

“ConsenSys’ MetaMask wallet and other tools offer a unique platform for consumers, enterprises and developers to engage, build and create on the decentralised web,” said Daniel Loeb of Third Point.

“We are pleased to partner with ConsenSys to help unlock the unlimited potential of Web 3.0.”

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.