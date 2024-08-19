Ireland’s public sector more likely to request diversity data, survey shows

The report looked at why some workers are reluctant to provide personal diversity data and what types of organisations are most likely to request this data.

A report released today (19 August) by recruitment company Hays Ireland has found that public sector organisations are more likely to seek diversity data from potential employees than private sector organisations.

Carried out between the months of February and March 2024, Hays Ireland surveyed more than 1,000 employers and employees across a wide range of industries in Ireland’s public and private sectors. They found that of the organisations surveyed, 44pc of those in the public sector are likely to request diversity data from prospective employees, compared to just 19pc of those in the private sector.

For companies looking to improve diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives, the collection of diversity data can be a key focus as it enables employers to cultivate a more diverse and inclusive workplace. However, the survey did also indicate that 59pc of the responding employers don’t request diversity data from job applicants.

The ones that do are more likely to be larger organisations (28pc), compared to SMEs (17pc). Managing director of Hays Ireland, Maureen Lynch, noted the increase in awareness and implementations of DE&I initiatives as organisations continue to prioritise equality and inclusion.

“Collecting this type of data at the hiring point is essential for building a talent hub with the necessary diversity to achieve equal representation in specific areas of the organisation,” said Lynch, who added that employers still have some work to do in ensuring that all data is handled appropriately.

“Clearly explaining the purpose of diversity data collection and demonstrating the positive actions taken and improvements made are crucial for fostering safety and confidence among both current and prospective employees,” she said.

Employee perspective

According to the report, more than two-thirds (77pc) of professionals who engaged with the survey said that they are happy to provide personal diversity data during the application process.

However, more than half of respondents (53pc) stated they would be more open to sharing their personal information if the employer was clearer and provided specifics on how the data will be used. According to the survey, applicants are most comfortable sharing diversity data related to their gender identity, age, ethnicity and nationality.

On the other end, there are some areas in which applicants are far less willing to share personal details, namely their socio-economic background, sexual orientation and their mental health status.

While 23pc of respondents expressed discomfort at having to provide personal diversity data during the application process, more than a quarter (26pc) stated that there is nothing that a potential employer could do that would compel them to offer any information.

“When collecting diversity data, employers should ensure that participation is voluntary, include ‘prefer not to say’ options and emphasise that responses will remain anonymous,” stated Hays.

The company also emphasised that it should also be clearly explained that all data will be used for the purpose of promoting open and inclusive recruitment, with the intention of advancing an organisation’s DE&I initiatives, as a means of encouraging potential employees to feel comfortable disclosing information.

Earlier this summer Hays also released a survey indicating how professionals in Ireland view the use of AI in the job screening process and how it might be impacting job hunting and recruitment.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.