Dublin named a top spot for remote work – unless you focus on internet

According to a new report, Dublin ‘has a vibrant remote work scene and a strong European tech industry.’

Dublin has been named as one of the best locations in the world from which to work remotely.

That’s according to a report by remote working specialists Remote. The company’s Best Destinations for Remote Work report showcases 100 top global destinations for remote employees.

Dublin came in at number nine, in a top 10 that included major cities such as Berlin, Toronto, Madrid and Sydney.

The destinations were analysed across seven different categories: internet infrastructure, attractiveness, safety, quality of life, openness, cost of living, and special incentives for remote workers.

Alongside the report, Remote launched a tool that allows users to find out what remote working destination might suit them best. Users can adjust the criteria for factors including internet, cost of living and quality of life, depending on how important – or unimportant – they view them.

According to its evaluation of Dublin, the city “has a vibrant remote work scene and a strong European tech industry”. It adds that although the cost of living is expensive, the quality of life is relatively high.

Canadian city Toronto was the top-rated destination for remote working, with Spanish capital Madrid in second place and New Zealand city Auckland in third.

Further down the list were Madeira, Portugal in fourth place; Helsinki, Finland in fifth; Svalbard, Norway in sixth; Berlin, Germany in seventh; and Valparaíso, Chile in eighth place. Dublin and Sydney were in ninth and 10th positions, respectively.

However, in a second list that narrowed the criteria to focus on infrastructure and internet, Dublin did not appear in the top 10. Its place was taken by Romanian capital Bucharest. Australian city Sydney also disappeared from its place at number 10 on the list, replaced by Danish capital Copenhagen. Meanwhile, Toronto was usurped from its number-one spot by Madrid.

“For a long time, workers were restricted to living near major urban hubs if they wanted to access the best job opportunities,” Remote CEO Job van der Voort said. “The freedom to work from anywhere opens the door for employees to choose their home – or travel – without compromising their work.”

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.