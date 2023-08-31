14 employers hiring for early-career sci-tech professionals right now

Want to kickstart your STEM career this Autumn? Look no further than this list which is full of companies seeking fresh talent.

Calling all sci-tech graduates and early-career workers who are busy looking for new job opportunities in 2023 and 2024. We hope this list of some of the biggest sci-tech employers in Ireland with open opportunities available will help you out in your search for the best career.

With employers from multiple sectors spanning from medtech to IT and professional services, you’re bound to find something that suits your career aspirations. And if you don’t, not to worry, as we will have another list for graduates and early-career jobseekers coming in a few weeks with more openings.

Amgen

The biotech company has run its graduate programme for several years, with many participants securing full-time employment with the company after starting off in its graduate scheme. Keep an eye out on Amgen’s careers website for applications for the next intake of graduates as you may find an opportunity that suits you.

BearingPoint

Business and tech consulting company BearingPoint has a number of entry-level roles up for grabs, such as junior software tester, frontend developer, backend developer, Microsoft 365 technical consultant and power apps developer.

Deloitte

The professional services firm is currently accepting applications for several graduate programmes in 2024. These include an R&D graduate programme, a data analytics and AI graduate programme, a platform and development graduate programme, a cloud transformation engineering graduate programme and an enterprise technology graduate programme.

EY

EY is looking for fresh talent to take part in its 2024 data analytics graduate programme. The company has options for Dublin and Cork-based participants. The programme is around two years in duration and it offers hybrid working as well as competitive perks and pay.

Fidelity Investments

Fidelity has long been a great employer of students and graduates who are eager to gain experience of working with tech in the financial services world. Fidelity runs schemes for graduates such as the LEAP scheme, which accepts participants from all over the world. Keep an eye on its careers website for details about the next intake of graduates.

Grant Thornton

Another professional services employer with opportunities for sci-tech graduates, Grant Thornton is now accepting applications for its 2024 graduate programme in Ireland. Opportunities are available in Dublin, Kildare, Limerick, Cork and Galway. The programme has several different pathways depending on your individual interests, but the website says it is looking for STEM graduates with strong IT skills.

Huawei

The Chinese tech giant has quite a few early-career opportunities across its business. It is still accepting applicants for its 2023 intern pool in Ireland. It is also looking for a research engineer intern who will work at its research centre in Dublin as part of its user experience service (UES) and artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) team, which is conducting research in the area of AI and data analytics in cloud services.

Intel

There are a lot of graduate and entry-level roles at Intel Ireland right now. The chip giant is looking for interns to join its Movidius or client AI team in Leixlip Co Kildare, which specialises in the design of high-performance, ultra-low-power neural network IP tech for advanced AI applications. There are mixed hardware and software pathways depending on your interests. Intel also has other roles in Ireland for graduate facility technicians, device integration engineers and AI frameworks engineers.

Liberty IT

Liberty IT recently opened a new hub in Galway and it is hiring to fill out its requirements for its new office in the city. Opportunities include roles for graduates, with the company seeking software developers, software engineers and other tech graduates to work on the technology it creates and manages for its parent arm, Liberty Mutual Insurance.

MSD

Pharma company MSD has multiple entry-level vacancies for graduates and early-career jobseekers at its Irish plants. These include process operative technician, QA systems specialist, on-site specialty support analyst and reliability engineer.

Optum

The healthcare technology company has vacancies for entry-level roles including tech product manager, clinical pharmacist and client services administrator. Optum is a good employer to choose if you want to work at the intersection of healthcare and technology. Its Irish offices are in Dublin and Donegal.

Personio

Personio is recruiting for several entry-level positions that might be suitable for recent graduates and those beginning their STEM careers. The German-headquartered HR tech maker is looking for customer support and sales development reps in Dublin and it has part-time opportunities for students in HR management and business operations.

PwC

The professional services company is looking for an IT services desk specialist, a risk and quality specialist, a pursuit and proposal associate, as well as other entry-level tech roles in Ireland. PwC’s Irish offices are in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick, Wexford and Waterford.

Yahoo

The tech company has an opening for an entry-level data centre engineer who will be based in Dublin. The role is open to anyone with a degree in computer science or with experience in a technical field. The person will need to be able to maintain and repair servers as needed, as well as troubleshoot issues as they arise. Good technical knowledge is required for the role, as is some level of physical fitness – the ad specifies that candidates should have the ability to lift at least 25kg, but manual handling training will be provided.

