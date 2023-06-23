Liberty IT opens new Galway hub and creates 100 jobs

Managing director Tony Marron said the Belfast-headquartered IT firm chose Galway for the new hub and jobs because it is home to ‘one of Ireland’s most vibrant tech communities’.

Liberty IT has made a significant investment in Galway with a new hub based in Portershed and the creation of 100 new jobs.

With offices in Dublin and Belfast, Liberty IT develops technologies exclusively for its parent Liberty Mutual Insurance, a Fortune 100 company. It employs more than 650 people in Ireland and the latest investment marks its expansion into the west of the country.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney, TD said the west has become “hugely important” in the tech sector and that the new hub will allow for “exciting new work to be undertaken” while availing of the “wealth of talent available in Galway” and the region.

“This talent is no doubt a driving force behind Liberty IT’s decision to choose Galway for this investment.”

Established in 2016, Portershed is a co-working space in the heart of Galway that is involved in supporting the region’s tech start-up ecosystem. The hub has been expanding rapidly in recent years, and the latest investment from Liberty IT is a further boost to this growth.

Tony Marron, managing director of Liberty IT, said that the firm chose Galway because it is home to “one of Ireland’s most vibrant tech communities”.

“When looking into potential locations, Portershed was the obvious choice for us as its outstanding contribution to supporting the growth and development of innovative businesses is very much aligned with the ethos of Liberty IT.”

Liberty’s job announcement comes at a time when there’s been significant downsizing in the tech sector. According to Marron, the Belfast-headquartered IT firm has been making substantial developments in its data science, AI and machine learning capabilities, aiding its growth.

“Over many years we have been consistently recognised as a great place to work. We are proud of the diverse, equitable, innovative and creative culture we have created, where our employees can thrive and develop their skills and careers,” said senior director of talent Emma Mullan.

Mullan said that Liberty IT has appointed current employee Darren Muldoon as site lead for the Galway hub.

“He will be central to building the vibrant and engaging culture for our growing workforce and connecting us to the local tech community,” she added.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.