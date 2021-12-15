Fujitsu launches digital academy to combat ICT skills shortage

Fujitsu aims to rectify a global problem by launching this programme in collaboration with SAP, Microsoft and ServiceNow.

Japanese ICT company Fujitsu is partnering with tech companies SAP, Microsoft and ServiceNow to launch a new skills academy aimed at tackling the global shortage of skilled IT workers.

The Global Strategic Partner Academy aims to upskill current and future Fujitsu employees in collaboration with the three partner companies. The academy also aims to reduce the barriers for underrepresented groups in ICT, allowing them to acquire and develop in-demand tech skills.

According to Tim White, head of the global services business group at Fujitsu, “By investing in people for the long term in this way, we democratise access to skilled digital jobs. Together – Fujitsu, our partners and our customers – we can jointly realise the full potential of the digital era.”

The academy has been launched worldwide, and participants will have access to standardised course materials no matter where they are located. The team behind the course is multinational, with people from 15 different countries designing it.

It will offer training, retraining and experience-based development opportunities in collaboration with global partners on a virtual platform.

Microsoft’s CTO of partner success, Eduardo Kassner, said that Fujitsu’s mission to address the IT skills gap “comes at a critical time”. Kassner pointed out that Microsoft has experienced “accelerated customer demand for digital transformation with Microsoft Cloud”, and the partnership should help resolve the challenge of the skills shortage.

SAP’s VP for global technology partners, Martijn Ras, added that he was confident the programme will “contribute to enhance the experience of both employees and customers and drive success, now and in the future”.

According to Cat Lang, SVP for global education at ServiceNow, “Companies that invest in programs that evolve with employees as they advance in their careers will see pay offs from both a customer engagement and employee retention standpoint.”

The ServiceNow ecosystem is growing at an “unprecedented pace”, Lang said. “Thoughtful consideration and planning of talent pipeline, development and retention can give partners and customers the confidence that their ServiceNow solution is in capable hands. Working with Fujitsu we are able to meet employees where they are, and provide them with what they need for the future.”

