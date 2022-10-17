New centre will help Ireland’s finance community develop green skills

The centre is being launched by Sustainable Finance Ireland with Skillnet Ireland, the Department of Finance and the UN Development Programme.

Ireland is getting a new centre to boost skills in the sustainable finance space, which is expected to be fully operational by early 2023.

The International Sustainable Finance Centre of Excellence was announced today (17 October) to mark the first day of Climate Finance Week Ireland.

The centre will aim to deliver the skills necessary for the financial services community to finance a net-zero future.

It will support the community’s research, talent development and leadership activities, helping the transition to a net-zero economy in Ireland and beyond.

The centre is being launched by Sustainable Finance Ireland in partnership with Skillnet Ireland, the Department of Finance and the United Nations Development Programme.

It will play a critical role in delivering the Sustainable Finance Roadmap developed by Sustainable Finance Ireland. It will also assist in the delivery of the Ireland for Finance Strategy 2025, which aims to position Ireland as a global centre of sustainable finance in the coming years.

Industry partners are also on board to support the centre, including AIB, Bank of Ireland, Deloitte, Eirgrid, FD, Goodbody, IDA Ireland, Irish Life Investment Managers, KPMG, Maples Group, Mazars, PTSB, PwC and TD Securities.

“This centre will work with customers, colleagues and communities to support their transition to a resilient, net-zero economy by 2050,” said Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris, TD.

“The collaboration that has developed the centre is key. Those partnerships will support the sector’s future talent development needs and inspire new people to enter this relatively new area of work.”

Last week, another Irish green skills project was announced by Maynooth University. Led by the university’s business school, the €2.5m education project will support the EU’s transition to renewable energy.

Called Res4City, the Horizon Europe-funded project aims to address the skills gap that is slowing the EU’s green transition. It will mostly focus on urban contexts, as much of the EU population is concentrated in cities.

An international research team will work together to design a suite of micro-credential programmes for both STEM and non-STEM graduates, as well as professionals wishing to reskill.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.