Hiring practices mirroring poor dating habits, says Greenhouse survey

Poor hiring practices, love bombing and discriminatory questions are regularly cited by jobseekers as common occurrences when looking for a new role.

A new report published today (9 May), has revealed the considerable challenges faced by applicants as they navigate the tumultuous jobs market, likening bad hiring experiences to poor dating etiquette.

The 2024 Candidate Experience Report, conducted by hiring platform Greenhouse, found that despite a “resilient job market” and 80pc of candidates actively seeking a new job opportunity, many companies are struggling to recruit top talent.

Factors for the considerable dissatisfaction with current hiring practices include interviewers crossing boundaries, with 78pc of candidates stating they were asked a discriminatory question.

Broken down even further, 37pc of applicants found that they were inappropriately questioned about their age, 29pc were asked about their marital status and 24pc of people felt queries related to their gender were discriminatory.

The report also highlighted the growing issue of ‘love bombing’, defined in a professional context by the report as “excessive praise and flattery during the hiring process only to be lowballed with a salary and title that didn’t match their qualifications, skills and experience”.

This is a global issue, with 48pc of applicants in Ireland, 46pc in the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and 46pc in the UK all stating they were highly commended post-interview, only to receive offers that did not reflect their qualifications.

Frequently, job applicants found that there was a ‘bait and switch’, wherein 34pc of people said their role altered significantly throughout the interview process and changed in crucial areas, such as title, salary and responsibilities.

Data from the survey also indicated a potential racial bias, with black candidates 12pc more likely to experience bait-and-switch in their job responsibilities compared to white candidates.

Ghosting

Instances of ghosting and time-wasting were also named in the report as damaging the overall job application experience.

The majority of candidates across the US (77pc) and Ireland (79pc) expect to hear back from a prospective employer within a two-week period, however, 52pc of US applicants and 54pc of Irish applicants said they were ghosted after receiving an offer.

45pc of UK-based applicants are more likely to experience ghosting after the first conversation with a recruiter.

In response to the survey’s findings, co-founder and CEO of Greenhouse Daniel Chait found that despite a thriving job market in Ireland, “there is a discrepancy between reality and perception”.

“A significant amount of candidates are experiencing problematic hiring practices,” he said. “From baiting and switching to ghosting, the trust between employers and applicants has been put at risk. Candidates commit considerable time and effort to finding the right job yet feel divided on whether hiring processes have improved or worsened.

“As technology transforms the hiring process, companies must prioritise transparency and equity along with innovation and efficiency. Only by being clear on expectations and communicating with jobseekers can these companies find the right candidate.”

