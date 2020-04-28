IrishJobs.ie survey finds employees are working longer hours at home

Where are employees in Ireland working while at home and what are their biggest distractions? A new survey sheds some light.

A new survey from recruitment platform IrishJobs.ie has looked at the mindsets and habits of employees working from home. Of those surveyed, nine in 10 are now working from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic and more than four in 10 reported working longer hours at home than they would have on a typical working day in the office.

According to the survey, the main reasons cited by participants included being unable to switch off from work, feeling less efficient and having a heavier workload than usual. However, IrishJobs.ie found that more than half of the participants are trying to keep a regular routine, despite working longer hours.

That routine includes waking up at the same time as they used to or sleeping slightly later but still starting work at the same time. Taking a regular break was seen as a priority among those surveyed, with 94pc saying that they make sure to take a regular break each day.

Of those who take a daily break, 70pc use it to make food, 45pc go outside for fresh air and 34pc spend it with others in their household.

Where are employees working?

IrishJobs.ie also asked particpants where in the house they were carrying out their work. The most popular choice, it found, was the kitchen table, agreed on by 42pc of participants. Just 20pc of those surveyed said they have a dedicated home office space and 14pc have a spare room.

According to the survey, almost three-quarters of participants said that they miss their usual working environment, with the most common reason being socialising with colleagues.

Other reasons included not having access to a proper desk and missing out on the facilities at their workplace.

The biggest distractions cited by participants were being interrupted during their workday by family members, which was mentioned by more than half. Others reported finding balancing their job and home-schooling their children challenging.

Daily household chores were also described as disruptive, the most popular being the washing machine.

‘Reasonable steps’ for managers

General manager at IrishJobs.ie, Orla Moran, described the “adaptability” of both employers and employees to remote working as “remarkable”.

“However, it is inevitable that we will all experience dips in morale, motivation and productivity,” she said. “Employers should look to take reasonable steps to manage this.

“Keeping in touch with employees regularly, offering extra support in managing workloads and encouraging them to put clear boundaries around their work and home life are just some of the ways employers can facilitate this new way of working and ensure that operations remain as normal as possible.”