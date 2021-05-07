Huawei taking applications for its tech training programme

This year’s Seeds for the Future programme will see Huawei engage STEM students with the latest in AI, cloud, IoT, leadership practices and more.

ICT giant Huawei is inviting college students to apply for its 2021 Seeds for the Future programme. Now in its sixth year, the course offers candidates an “immersive technology experience”, according to Huawei, spanning AI, cloud computing, IoT and digital transformation.

Seeds for the Future is open to STEM students at Irish universities, giving them the chance to attend an online event on the ICT industry and Chinese culture. Last year’s eight-day programme pivoted online because of the pandemic, and this year’s will do the same.

Huawei said the virtual edition will “give more STEM students and those with an interest in technology from Irish universities the opportunity to take part”.

Participants will get a virtual tour of one of Huawei’s campuses and its flagship store in Shenzhen. They will also take part in online tours of famous Chinese cities and cultural experiences.

On the tech skills side, they will receive basic and advanced training in smart cities, AI, cloud, 5G and more. There will also be opportunities to attend guest lectures on sustainable technology and strategic leadership.

Huawei Ireland CEO Tony Yangxu said: “The programme works to give STEM students the skills and mindset needed to be competitive in the workplaces of the future.

“Tech companies have a real role to play in encouraging students to pursue STEM careers, and Huawei is proud to help those who take STEM courses be as well equipped to enter the workplace as possible.”

Yangxu added that moving the programme online has given Irish students the chance to engage with students from other countries.

“We hope this year’s virtual event will inspire more brilliant ideas from the students and give them a greater understanding of the world and workings of a global technology company.”

More than 35 Irish students took part in Seeds for the Future last year. This year’s programme will take place in September. Learn more about the initiative and how to apply here.