Huawei invites students to apply for online training in future tech

Huawei’s Seeds for the Future programme will bring students in Ireland on virtual tours and teach them about opportunities in digital trade, cloud computing and more.

Global ICT company Huawei has launched its 2020 Seeds for the Future programme. It gives STEM students in Ireland the opportunity to learn more about the industry and Chinese culture.

Although it usually brings successful applicants to China for its duration, this year’s event will take place online. With this in mind, Huawei will give more students the chance to take part in the programme than in previous years.

Huawei has been in Ireland since 2004, where it now employs more than 500 people directly and indirectly. Earlier this year, tech analyst firm Canalys reported that the company had surpassed Samsung as the world’s top smartphone vendor.

Seeds for the Future offers participants a five-day itinerary of virtual events and “immersive technology experiences” with the company.

These include virtual tours of famous sites in China as well as Huawei’s campuses, such as its flagship store in central Shenzhen and its state-of-the-art innovation lab at Songshanhu campus. The programme will also include lessons in Mandarin and calligraphy.

Students will get access to advanced courses on the latest developments in AI, cloud computing, 5G, digital trade and digital transformation. Thought leaders across these sectors will give guest lectures.

Huawei Ireland CEO Tony Yangxu said that Seeds for the Future gives students the chance to “learn about opportunities in exciting new industries of the future”.

“As Huawei continues to thrive in Ireland, we will be looking at the next generation of talent to support the growth of our business operations here,” he said. “While the global pandemic has meant Seeds for the Future has had to move online, Huawei is a company built on innovation and this year’s event will be just as immersive, challenging and rewarding an experience as ever.”

This year’s Seeds for the Future programme takes place between 16 and 20 November. Students can apply now by sending their CV and a 500-word essay about their interest in technology, learning about Huawei and Chinese culture to seedsireland@huawei.com.