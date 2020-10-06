Indeed unveils hybrid working policies for 10,000 global staff

Based on their role at the company, Indeed employees will either be completely remote, work in the office full-time or switch between the two.

Jobs platform Indeed has said it will adopt a hybrid working model for its workforce of almost 10,000 employees around the world.

Its new guidelines will see staff either go completely remote, switch between working from home and working in the office, or work full-time in the office. The models assigned for each employee will depend on their role in the company.

Indeed has had an office in Ireland since 2012 and now employs more than 1,000 people here. The company also has US offices in Austin, New York, San Francisco, Seattle and more, and European offices in Amsterdam, Dusseldorf, Paris and Zurich, among others.

In a statement, the company said it is “so proud” of its 10,000 global employees for “how they’ve adjusted to remote work during these uncertain times”.

“While remote work is not ideal for everyone, what we’ve learned is that our employees can be equally productive working at home and that flexible work options give us a better quality of life.”

It added that management at Indeed had reviewed each role within the organisation to arrive at the policies announced this week. Every member of staff will be notified of the category their role falls under and will “choose how they want to work”.

“The vast majority of employees will qualify for hybrid work or fully remote, and all of Indeed remains remote until July 2021.”

Working from home at Indeed

Indeed originally asked its workforce to work from home “until further notice” back in March 2020. Since then, the company has introduced new measures to support remote employees.

These include ‘you days’ – company-wide paid days off that staff can use each month to take a break while working from home. This is in addition to the unlimited annual leave employees already get.

A work-from-home reimbursement also saw employees receive up to $1,000 to create a “comfortable work-from-home environment”.

Indeed said it has no plans to switch permanently to an entirely remote workforce and offices will reopen when it is safe to do so. The company will phase its eventual return to offices based on preferences expressed by staff – those who have expressed a “high degree of eagerness to come back” or reported “hardship factors with working from home” will be prioritised, it said.