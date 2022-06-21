Ireland is experiencing a ‘brain gain’ as international job searches surge

An Indeed report said the Irish sectors most likely to attract overseas interest include software development, IT, management and accounting.

Ireland has been ranked as the fifth most attractive country in Europe for international jobseekers and is benefitting from a “brain gain”, according to a new report from Indeed.

The recruitment site’s ‘Brain Gain or Drain?’ report said that there has been a strong rebound in international job searches across Europe, as Covid-related travel restrictions have eased and sectors of the economy have reopened.

Ireland was ranked as one of the most attractive labour markets in an evaluation of 21 countries. The report found that Ireland is one of five countries experiencing a “brain gain”, with more incoming interest from jobseekers than outgoing.

The top five countries of origin for overseas jobseekers looking for a role in Ireland are the UK, the US, Spain, India and France. The UK led strongly with 26pc of overseas jobseekers, while the US came in next at 7pc.

According to Indeed’s research, 78pc of Irish businesses have hired foreign nationals in the last five years and 80pc plan to actively recruit foreign nationals in 2022.

“Employees are clearly ready to move country again to seek out new employment opportunities, with the numbers searching overseas recovering rapidly,” Indeed economist Jack Kennedy said.

“This survey shows that Ireland is an attractive destination for internationally mobile, highly skilled people whose experience is in high demand, particularly in the technology sector.”

The report said the Irish sectors that appear most likely to attract overseas interest include software development, IT, management and accounting.

Geopolitical events also appear to be influencing cross-border job searches, as employers across Europe have sought to accommodate refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Nearly half (46pc) of employers surveyed in Ireland said they had made special arrangements to support Ukrainian refugees. This was the fourth highest of the eight countries reviewed on this metric.

But the report highlighted that barriers still exist in Ireland when it comes to drawing from the global talent pool. More than a third (35pc) of Irish employers surveyed called on the Government to help speed up the process of issuing visas or permits.

A similar percentage said the Government should reduce the cost of securing visas or permits, while 33pc said immigration requirements for workers should be reduced.

