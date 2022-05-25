82pc of homes are less than 10km away from a remote work hub, CSO

Data from the CSO shows that there is regional differences and inequalities when it comes to access to childcare and remote hub services.

The average Irish residential dwelling is located 5.6km from a remote work hub and 1.6km from a childcare service. That’s according to new data published today (25 May).

The data comes from a February 2022 study by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), which looked at how close or far away households in Ireland are located to remote work hubs and childcare services.

More than eight in 10 (82pc) of homes were less than 10km away from a remote work hub.

Almost six in 10 (58pc) of homes were situated less than 1km from a childcare service.

The report also provides insights on the differences in service accessibility at regional and county level.

Residential dwellings in Cork city (1.6km), Dublin city and Galway city (2.1km) had the shortest average distance to a remote work hub. People living in Donegal (8.9km), Cork county and Meath (8.4km) had the longest distance to travel.

For childcare services, residents in Leitrim (3.2km), Roscommon (3.0km) and Mayo (2.9km) had the longest average distances to travel. Dublin, Cork city and Galway city had the shortest distances to travel.

Commenting on the report, Dermot Kinane, statistician, highlighted the geographical discrepancy between the provision of childcare and remote working services.

“For example, this report shows that almost six in 10 (58pc) residential dwellings in the State are situated less than 5km from a remote work hub. In Donegal this was just over four in 10 (41pc) whereas in Dublin city, it was 97pc for the same distance.

“Almost one in three (33pc) residential dwellings in the State are situated less than 500 metres from a childcare service. This doubled to two in three (66pc) for residents in Dublin city but was just 15pc for those located in counties Monaghan, Roscommon and Donegal.”

Irish people’s attitude to remote work hubs

Barry Cahill, director of Taxback.com’s Employee Financial Wellbeing Service, said that his organisation had done some research into Irish people’s attitudes on the use of remote working hubs.

“We recently surveyed 1,000 people nationwide and found that 6 in 10 workers “love the idea” of remote working hubs and would be willing to use one of the Government’s new Connected Hubs facilities, if there was one in their area.

“This report suggest that some areas are much further along than others in terms of providing access to these hubs ­– so there is more work to do – but we are moving in the right direction.”

Cahill also said that a quarter of respondents to Taxback.com’s survey said that they didn’t know what these hubs were.

This, he said, “isn’t altogether surprising, but perhaps in 12 to 24 months they will become much more mainstream,” adding that if the survey is anything to go by uptake would be strong.

Earlier this week, the CSO published data from 2019, which showed that Ireland’s ICT workers were among the highest paid and educated workers in the country. However, a gap between men and women existed in the sector as just 32pc of Irish ICT workers were women in 2019.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.