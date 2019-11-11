What are the most desirable skills for working in autotech?

We visited Jaguar Land Rover in Shannon to learn what roles it’s hiring for and about the most in-demand skills in the autotech industry.

According to Maura Lane, software project manager at Jaguar Land Rover, the company is “on the cusp of the future of automotive engineering”. We spoke to Lane and some of her colleagues to learn about the most in-demand skills in the autotech industry.

Lane spoke about the “very diverse set of employees” working at Jaguar Land Rover, who she described as “ranging from grads to highly experienced professionals from all across the world”.

According to Lane, there are some characteristics that particularly stand out to Jaguar Land Rover when it’s seeking new team members. She said: “Highly admired traits are seen in those that successfully and modestly lead their teams and promote a cohesive work ethic.”

To tell us more about that, verification and validation manager Colin Harty detailed the “wide range of job opportunities” on offer, including such positions as “functional safety engineers, software developers, software architects, and within verification and validation, system test engineers, software test engineers, and software developers and testers”.

We also learned about the desirable technical skills for a career in Jaguar Land Rover from Francesco Caracciolo, a senior embedded software engineer in the company.

He said: “The specific background sought here in Jaguar Land Rover Shannon for a tech employee is for sure the embedded one with deep knowledge in real-time operating systems and in programming languaged like C and C++, especially C++ standard 11 onwards.”

Finally, function safety architect Paul Plower gave us some insights based on his management of the functional safety team on site.

Speaking about the duties of his team, he said: “Before we develop a new system, we analyse that system to determine if it has a safety impact on the vehicle.”

And by way of advice for anyone hoping to join the company, Plower added: “The skills that sets the best candidates apart are software safety skills, safety analysis skills like FTA and FMEA.”

Lane concluded by saying: “Anyone that’s eager and willing to disrupt the norm would be an asset here. And finally, last but not least, a good sense of humour would always be welcome.”