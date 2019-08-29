Find out what makes Kemp an office ‘where all voices are heard and encouraged’

Look inside the Limerick offices of global app delivery company Kemp and learn what potential candidates can expect to find there.

Siliconrepublic.com visited Kemp Technologies’ EMEA office in Limerick to hear more about the exciting projects it’s working on and what makes for an ideal candidate for a role at the firm.

Kemp was founded in 2000 and since then has been providing ‘invisible technology with a visible impact’, helping customers with their application experience (AX).

A consistent leader in innovation, today Kemp provides solutions to more than 25,000 global customers, with more than 60,000 application deployments in 115 countries.

The company is headquartered in New York, but has regional hubs in Singapore, Sao Paulo, Munich and Limerick. We visited the Irish base to learn more about Kemp’s culture and opportunities.

‘Creativity and innovation’

Senior people operations specialist Sinead Grant offered valuable insights into what kind of candidates the hiring team is looking for. She cited confidence and eagerness among the top desirable attributes in a potential Kemp employee.

Those hoping to apply to the company should be self-assured in their abilities and expertise, allowing them to put a unique stamp on their role, and it’s also important that they want to keep learning.

“Diversity very much drives creativity and innovation at Kemp,” she added, highlighting the company’s emphasis on cultivating a work environment that is friendly, inclusive and supportive, where employees can enjoy their work on a daily basis.

That culture is certainly reflected in the comments of software engineer Mike Monahan, who said: “A big part of our DNA here in research and development at Kemp is to foster innovation at individual level and team levels.

“It’s a place where all voices are heard and encouraged.”

There’s also plenty of scope for progression and development, as demonstrated by Thom Lambert, who first became acquainted with Kemp as an intern during his time at college.

Lambert returned to the company as a graduate, and is now a software developer working on real-time monitoring platform Kemp 360.

Kemp keeps inclusivity, encouragement and fun at the top of its list of priorities. Find out more about its Limerick office by watching the video above.