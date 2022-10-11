Derry’s Learning Pool brings out new AI-driven tool for skills development

Learning Pool recently acquired Swiss company People-Analytix as part of a bid to bolster its skills offering.

Derry-based e-learning provider Learning Pool is introducing a new product that uses AI to categorise users’ skills and help them learn new ones.

The tech was developed with the aim of enabling employers to assess the current skills within their organisation, plan for the future and close skills gap through Learning Pool’s platform.

The product is very heavily informed by People-Analytix, a Swiss AI skills tech company that Learning Pool recently acquired to improve its own product offering.

According to Ben Betts, CEO of Learning Pool, the new tech is powered by the AI that People-Analytix and its partners have been developing over the past few years.

“Every global enterprise is struggling to attract and retain skilled employees, and the widening skills gaps that are stopping businesses from growing at the pace they desire are apparent in every boardroom conversation,” he added.

“Learning Pool’s acquisition of People-Analytix, and the subsequent advancements it will bring to our platform, means that we can now give customers the power to automatically address skills gaps as they appear.”

People-Analytix’s CEO, Christoph Küffer, has joined Learning Pool’s management team to bolster its data and skills expertise.

The new platform will use external employment marketplace data to inform recommendations to individual users, who will access the platform through their own personal profile.

Users can reskill or upskill using different methods of learning. They will be able to get insights on the most in-demand skills in their industries, while employers will be able to find out about possible skills development opportunities for staff.

People-Analytix is not Learning Pool’s first acquisition. The company snapped up compliance learning tech business True Office earlier this year, as well as Remote Learner in 2020.

Last year, Learning Pool announced it was expanding its headcount in the US and UK by 100 people following a change in ownership.

