Liberty IT’s talent manager: ‘We’re recruiting pretty much all of the time’

Emma Mullan of Liberty IT discusses the skills her team is looking for in job candidates as it continues to hire for graduates and senior roles.

When Siliconrepublic.com recently caught up with Liberty IT’s talent and development manager, Emma Mullan, she told us about a number of upcoming events. Tomorrow (5 November), one of the its biggest recruitment events of the year for interns and graduates – its Tech Carnival – takes place online.

But why should you be considering a career in tech right now? And why choose Liberty IT? As the software development house for insurance company Liberty Mutual, Mullan said that the company is harnessing AI, machine learning, serverless technologies and data science to improve experiences for customers around the world.

“We are certainly at the cutting edge of all of that,” she said. “So, for me and from my experience of the people who work at Liberty IT, it’s certainly a fast-moving and an exciting industry to work in right now.”

Collaboration and creativity are key

What are the kinds of skills Mullan and her team are looking for at the moment? Aside from the obvious technical skills, she emphasised the importance of collaboration, creativity and flexibility. “What we’re looking for from our candidates and from our employees is the flexibility to learn and to adapt to our workplace and the expectations of that.”

She added that Liberty IT is focused on cultivating technical leadership in “the traditionally non-leadership roles”, so applicants should also be aware of expectations around people skills, initiative and management.

‘Reach out, connect with us’

If you’re thinking of applying to a job at Liberty IT, Mullan said her team is “recruiting pretty much all of the time”. The company, which has bases in Dublin and Belfast, has many tech opportunities available at the moment.

“Follow us on social media, particularly LinkedIn; we promote all of our vacancies there,” she said. “We have a lovely, friendly acquisition team who would be absolutely happy to help and guide.

“So, really, what I’d say is reach out, connect with us and keep an eye on what we’re doing. We’re always happy to have a chat.”

To learn more about Liberty IT’s Tech Carnival 2020, visit the event page here.