All Advice People Employers Jobs
Three white ping pong balls are laughing at a sad orange ping pong ball on a keyboard, symbolising bullying at work.
Careers
Image: © filipobr/Stock.adobe.com

Government approves new code of practice on bullying at work

1 hour ago30 Views

The new code of conduct, developed by the WRC and HSA, provides a framework for preventing and resolving bullying in the workplace.

The Government has approved the publication of a new code of conduct around bullying in the workplace. It was developed by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) and Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

Called the Code of Practice for Employers and Employees on the Prevention and Resolution of Bullying at Work, it has been published under the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act 2005.

Click here to check out the top sci-tech employers hiring right now.

The new code effectively merges and revises a previous HSA code of the same name, published in 2007, with the Labour Relations Commission’s Code of Practice Detailing Procedures for Addressing Bullying in the Workplace, issued in 2002.

It applies to all employment in Ireland, whether based in an office, at home or remote. Employers and employees can access practical guidance on how to manage workplace bullying complaints, prevent workplace bullying and intervene when bullying arises.

Hiring Now

Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail Damien English, TD, said the code is a “very welcome and important piece of collaborative work from the WRC and HSA” and “provides a framework for fostering a culture of respect in the workplace”.

“The code provides practical guidance for organisations regarding the importance of having in place the right measures of anti-bullying policies and procedures, the existence of which will have clear benefits for both employees and the employing organisations,” he added.

HSA CEO Sharon McGuinness highlighted the responsibility of employers to protect employees’ safety in the workplace.

“This joint code contains practical guidance on how to prevent and address workplace bullying, which will be of significant benefit to employers, employees and their representatives,” McGuinness said. “Workplace bullying is a serious health and safety issue and employers and employees all have a role in promoting a positive workplace free from such behaviours.”

Liam Kelly, director general at WRC, added that two separate codes have been in existence for almost two decades and having a single, revised document will now “bring further clarity to all workplaces”.

“I hope [it will] assist in reducing incidences of workplace bullying and help employers and employees resolve and address them when they do occur.”

Lisa Ardill
By Lisa Ardill

Lisa Ardill joined Silicon Republic as senior careers reporter in July 2019. She has a BA in neuroscience and a master’s degree in science communication. She is also a semi-published poet and a big fan of doggos. Lisa was appointed careers editor in January 2021.

More from careers

Three white ping pong balls are laughing at a sad orange ping pong ball on a keyboard, symbolising bullying at work.
How to make sure your perfectionism at work is healthy
Three white ping pong balls are laughing at a sad orange ping pong ball on a keyboard, symbolising bullying at work.
How to bring a four-day week to your workplace
Three white ping pong balls are laughing at a sad orange ping pong ball on a keyboard, symbolising bullying at work.
Could your team use a ‘catalyst’ this year?
Three white ping pong balls are laughing at a sad orange ping pong ball on a keyboard, symbolising bullying at work.
Revolut rolls out permanent flexible working options to staff

Loading

Loading
Read More
Loading now, one moment please! Loading