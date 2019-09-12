Learn what allows New Relic employees to be their most authentic selves at work

Software company New Relic is investing in ways to make its staff members feel supported and valued in their jobs.

Finding a role that you love is great for any job seeker. But finding a role that also helps you keep your work-life balance in check is the dream.

Siliconrepublic.com headed to the Dublin offices of software company New Relic, and asked employees about the types of benefits they have access to and what kind of impact this has on their lives.

Technical support engineer Harika Chengelput took us through some of the elements that make her feel valued by her employers. With health and dental insurance that also extend to her spouse and children, she said: “It feels really good when your company not only cares about you, but also your family.”

New Relic also introduces additional staff benefits regularly. One example is its new energised funds, which solutions engineer Miroslav Kadurin discussed.

“We basically get to spend it on any wellness activity that we’re into. For me, personally, that basically covers my monthly gym allowance,” he said.

As we move towards the future of work and remote working becomes increasingly popular, and often necessary, it’s important to employees that they’re adequately equipped to perform their duties on the go.

For account executive Laura De La Court, her job requires her to travel up to 30pc of the time so phone allowance is crucial for her productivity.

“It’s really important for me to be accessible and have a good phone and a good network. And it doesn’t come out of my pocket, so that’s the best part,” she said.

Finally, one of the most integral aspects of a company’s benefits package is its culture – how an employee feels when they walk into the office every morning is vital to their job sustainability. At New Relic, the culture certainly isn’t lacking, as commercial account executive Fiona Taylor told us.

“The culture for me, it’s hugely supportive. You’re encouraged to come to the office and be your own authentic self every day, and we have different employee resource groups that help reinforce that,” she said.

And that encouragement covers new starters too, as we learned from solutions engineer Raisa Babu.

New Relic shows that company benefits don’t just have to cover the basics. By going the extra mile and contributing to general wellbeing of staff, even if that happens beyond the confines of the office, you can cultivate a great atmosphere where employees feel respected, appreciated and content.

Watch the video above to find out more about what employees had to say about the benefits at New Relic.