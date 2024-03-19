Upwork: The 10 most in-demand tech skills for 2024

Data literacy stood out as a must-have tech skill for several industries. Upwork data also showed generative AI as a fast-growing skillset.

Upwork, the online platform for freelancers, has released a bumper report listing the most in-demand and the fastest-growing tech skills for 2024. The data was sourced from the company’s skills database and is also based on US freelancer earnings in 2023.

Coding and web development

The top three fastest-growing skills in coding and web dev are scripting and automation, database development and web design.

Full-stack and front-end development took first and second place respectively on this year’s top 10 most in-demand skills, followed by web design, mobile app development, back-end development, e-commerce web development, UX and UI design, scripting and automation, CMS development and manual testing.

Last year’s list also saw front-end and full-stack development skills placed highly.

Data science and analytics

The top 10 most in-demand data science and analytics skills for the coming year are: data analytics, machine learning, data visualisation, data extraction, data engineering, data processing, data mining, testing and experimentation, deep learning and generative AI modelling.

Generative AI modelling was the fastest-growing skill, followed by machine learning and data analytics.

Design and creative

This category was mostly comprised of tech skills, meaning people who want to work in this sector need to be able to use tech when they are creating work. All parts of the creative sector from music to gaming rely on technology. Recently, we heard from Studio Meala’s director Stephen Fagan about the type of tech they use to create their award-winning animations.

Graphic design, video editing, presentation design, illustration and image editing are this year’s top most in-demand skills. These are followed by 3D animation, video production, product and industrial design, cartoon and comic illustration, and logo design.

Other in-demand tech skills

In the sales and marketing category, social media and SEO skills are the most sought after, while marketing automation is the fastest-growing skill.

For customer support and admin workers, data entry, digital project management and medical virtual assistance all feature in the top 10 most in-demand skills.

Commenting on the data, Upwork Research Institute’s managing director Kelly Monahan said, “Every company is vying for the best talent and there remains huge demand for a broad range of skills across the Upwork marketplace as businesses big and small are finding solutions in the growing reservoir of skilled independent professionals.”

“In 2024, emergent technologies like regenerative AI are having a major impact on the skills-based economy. Of course, business demand for these types of skills is increasing, but we’re also seeing a complementary impact, whereby AI technology is driving greater demand for all types of work across our marketplace.”

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.