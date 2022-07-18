Ireland leads in remote working roles, says report

Almost one in five Irish job postings on LinkedIn offer remote working, while Ireland is seeing an uptake in digital skills across sectors.

Digital skills are on the rise among Ireland’s workforce, while the country has more remote working opportunities than other nations. That’s according to a new report by IDA Ireland, in partnership with Microsoft and LinkedIn.

IDA Ireland’s latest Labour Market Pulse report found that in 2021, Ireland had the highest level of employed people usually working from home in the EU, at 32pc.

Ireland’s lead in remote working has stayed steady, as almost one in five of the Irish job postings on LinkedIn in April offered remote working for candidates. This was the highest figure among seven markets monitored by LinkedIn, including France, the Netherlands and the UK.

IDA Ireland’s previous report in February noted that remote working opportunities continue to grow in Ireland. The agency’s quarterly labour market report last October found that one in seven job postings on LinkedIn offered remote working.

“Our data shows that hybrid working continues to be a significant factor in attracting talent to organisations, which in turn has led to an evolution in how we collaborate, and a natural uptake in the adoption of digital skills and tools,” said head of LinkedIn Ireland Sharon McCooey.

Uptake in digital skills

The latest data from LinkedIn shows that the share of digital skills added by members in Ireland has risen by almost 20pc since 2019 and by almost 30pc since 2015.

The most popular digital skill groups added on LinkedIn last year were digital literacy (44pc), data science (24pc) and development tools (16pc).

The report said the level of digital skills is on the rise across a range of non-technology sectors such as construction, transport and logistics, corporate services and finance. People working in software and IT services, media and communications and finance sectors added the greatest share of digital skills.

While digital skills are on the rise, the share of non-digital skills added by members has fallen by almost 15pc since 2019 and by almost 25pc since 2015.

Microsoft Ireland site lead and VP of international operations James O’Connor said the growth of digital skills in non-technology sectors highlights the importance of “external learning pathways and employer supports” to help people of all ages and backgrounds to participate in Ireland’s digital economy.

“The growth in the share of digital skills added by LinkedIn members and concurrent drop in the share of non-digital skills points to the ever-accelerating digital transformation of our economy and society and the need for today’s workforce to keep pace with this acceleration,” O’Connor added.

The LinkedIn data is based on the analysis of skills added by more than 2m members in Ireland over the past six years.

A Google and Amárach report in April claimed that a national investment in digital skills could add €9.5bn to Ireland’s economy in the next three years.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.