Free AI-powered skills and career service to help workers find their path

ATU piloted its new careers website with several local companies, including medtech giant Medtronic.

Atlantic Technological University (ATU) has created a free online service for workers who want to upskill, re-skill or change job.

Users can book a 15-minute online consultation with a professional adviser through the new website, called MyCareerPath.ie. After the consultation, they can access a number of online tools that assess their abilities, interests and transferable skills. They can also find out how any previous learning they undertook in the workplace could be used to gain access to third-level courses.

MyCareerPath.ie employs AI technology to review a person’s CV and conduct a mock interview. It then provides feedback on a user’s interviewing style.

Towards the end of the process, users can have a 30-minute one-on-one meeting with an adviser, who measures skills gaps against a person’s goals and then advises on next steps. The adviser’s recommendations may include a choice of potential ATU courses.

As well as its service for individuals, MyCareerPath.ie offers a free service for businesses. Companies can request advisers to meet with their teams, identify potential gaps and come up with solutions.

Currently, there are more than 50 people completing learning pathways with the service. It was developed as part of ATU’s €12.3m Higher Education 4.0 scheme, funded under the Government’s Human Capital Initiative.

“The first group are finishing up the programme at the moment and the feedback has been incredible from both the people who have gone through the programme and their employers,” said Bridie Killoran, careers and recognition of prior learning manager for the Higher Education 4.0 project.

“What’s really striking is how learners have all mentioned how much this has helped their self-confidence and that they are now considering educational opportunities they would never have considered.”

ATU worked with several companies during an initial pilot phase, including US medical device company Medtronic. The company has bases in Galway to support its global cardiac and vascular businesses.

According to Medtronic’s training and development consultant, Mary Kearns, the programme gave participating employees “clarity around their career paths and the motivation and confidence to pursue further education and training”.

“We would have no hesitation in recommending MyCareerPath.ie and we see it as a valuable resource that should be leveraged by other companies in the region,” she said.

ATU was established this year with the amalgamation of IT Sligo, Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology and Letterkenny IT.

