Revolut employees can work from abroad for two months a year

As part of its hybrid working policy, Revolut will allow its employees to work from anywhere in the world for part of the year once travel restrictions are lifted.

A new working abroad policy will allow Revolut workers to spend extended time overseas while working remotely.

The fintech company’s new initiative will allow employees to work from abroad for up to 60 days per year once travel restrictions have been lifted.



Revolut has more than 2,000 employees, including almost 50 in Ireland. In developing the policy, the company said it studied applicable corporate tax, income tax, immigration and social security regulations.

The new policy will give workers the ability to work from abroad will enable Revolut’s internationally diverse workforce to visit families more often or for longer periods.

Revolut’s VP of people, Jim MacDougall, said he expects the new policy to be a success once travel restrictions are lifted.

“As we’re eliminating frontiers within financial services, it made sense to align our internal policy with our product mission,” he said.

“Our employees asked for flexibility and that’s what we’re giving them as part of our ongoing focus on employee experience and choice.”

Earlier this year, Revolut announced its long-term remote working strategy, which included the set-up of a number of collaborative spaces called RevLabs.

The fintech company intends for these spaces to accommodate its workforce’s flexible needs. It said an internal survey found that more than 56pc of its workforce would prefer to work from home between two and four times per week, while 36pc said they would like a full remote working policy.

According to Revolut, only 2pc of all respondents would prefer to work in the office full-time.

Speaking to Siliconrepublic.com earlier this year, the company said it had several hundred vacancies around the world at the moment.

The company’s flexible working policy is one of several plans from other tech companies to create a more hybrid working model, including Fujitsu’s plans for a ‘borderless office’ and Siemens’ mobile working model.