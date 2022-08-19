Two US fintechs Segpay and FreedomPay are hiring in Ireland

Segpay is looking for tech support workers in its Dublin office, while FreedomPay is hiring ‘tech wizards’ in Ireland as part of a global expansion.

Florida-headquartered digital payments processing company Segpay and Pennsylvania-headquartered FreedomPay have both selected Ireland as a location from which to expand.

Segpay’s CEO, Cathy Beardsley, told Siliconrepublic.com that the company plans to double its current headcount over the coming year. It has expanded its Ballsbridge, Dublin office recently and employs seven staff there.

Beardsley said Segpay would be hiring for a number of tech support roles over the next few months.

Dublin has been the location of the company’s EU headquarters since 2020. Segpay selected Ireland as a key location from which to serve its European customers in 2016 after the initial Brexit vote. The company is a licenced payment institution with the Central Bank of Ireland. It still has an office in the UK.

Segpay has around 70 employees in total. It was founded in 2005. According to Beardsley, the company selected Ireland because it is “known for being a tech hub and a financial hub and very supportive to businesses.”

She said the fact Ireland has an English speaking workforce and is located near the UK also influenced the decision.

FreedomPay has also designated Ireland as a “key hiring hub” for its business, a company spokesperson said.

“FreedomPay is targeting Ireland as a key hiring hub not only to support our massive growth and scale across the EU, but for its top-tier talent across the country,” they added.

Currently, the company is listed as having a partial address in Dublin. Its physical offices are in Philadelphia, Las Vegas and London.

It is expanding across the board into new markets including the Middle East, South America, China, Africa and APAC. It is hiring technologists over the next 12 to 18 months to support this expansion. Positions will be both remote and in-office.

David Knowlton, CTO at FreedomPay, said it was “looking to hire a force of tech wizards with a passion for payments and tech.” It is hiring graduates and experienced professionals in roles such as software development.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.