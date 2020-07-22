Siemens rolls out remote working plan for more than 140,000 employees

The New Normal Working Model will see Siemens staff in more than 125 locations work from home for two or three days every week.

Employees at Siemens will continue to work from home after Covid-19, the company has said, as it plans to roll out a permanent remote working plan. Workers will be allowed to work remotely for two or three days every week.

The decision at Siemens follows a global staff survey in which people said they wanted greater flexibility and “personalised solutions” for deciding where they carry out their work.

Roland Busch, deputy CEO and labour director at Siemens, noted that “mobile working” had always been an option at the company, but it will now take it “a step further” on the back of Covid-19.

“The basis for this forward-looking working model is further development of our corporate culture,” Busch said. “These changes will also be associated with a different leadership style, one that focuses on outcomes rather than on time spent at the office.”

Making a call in light of Covid-19

Called the New Normal Working Model, the plan was developed by Siemens representatives from strategy, HR, IT, real estate and business. It begins immediately and will impact more than 140,000 of the company’s employees, working at more than 125 locations in 43 countries.

Companies around the world are taking a hard look at their working practices right now as they decide on next steps.

Fujitsu, for example, recently announced plans to close 50pc of its offices in Japan, moving 80,000 employees to a remote working model, while Twitter said that staff members in the right type of role will have the option to work from home “forever”.

“We trust our employees and empower them to shape their work themselves so that they can achieve the best possible results,” Busch added. “With the new way of working, we’re motivating our employees while improving the company’s performance capabilities and sharpening Siemens’ profile as a flexible and attractive employer.”

Siemens’ head of industrial relations and employment conditions, Jochen Wallisch, said: “The New Normal Working Model fits seamlessly into our concept for the future of work.

“We’re using this model to pursue the goal of developing new ways of working together on a mobile, digital basis. The new normal will also strengthen our ability to recruit and retain the best talent for Siemens and to increase diversity on our teams.”