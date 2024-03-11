Study: Some Irish workers ‘held back’ by under-skilled colleagues

Workhuman’s Niamh Graham commented that agile HR practices and data tech platforms can help employers address skills gaps in their teams.

Recently published research by HR tech company Workhuman shows how the skills gap is affecting the Irish workforce. According to its survey of 1,000 workers, Workhuman found that almost one-quarter (24pc) of workers feel they are being held back by under-skilled colleagues.

Alongside this, 70pc of employees think they work with one or more people whose skill sets do not meet the criteria of the role they were hired for.

All of this means Irish workplaces are coping with significant skills divides – and this is affecting workplace culture and IT adoption. As noted by Niamh Graham, senior vice president of global experience at Workhuman, the skills gap is not a new phenomenon.

“Leaders across industries have noted the skills shortage and the potential ramifications for businesses. This data reveals that this isn’t just a concern for executives; individual contributors are feeling the effects of this as well and are being vocal about their desire to expand their expertise.”

She added that tech advancements have only exacerbated the situation. “There has been an explosion of new technologies in recent years that are specifically driven by how we work, live, spend and interact. In turn, roles and job requirements across artificial intelligence, e-commerce, information security, data, video communications, user experience and more, have grown enormously – and we are left to play catch-up.”

Playing catch-up

On the bright side, the Workhuman survey showed that most employees seem willing to play catch-up – 86pc said they are aiming to learn at least one new skill this year.

Of those who want to upskill, almost half believe this will help them uncover new job opportunities, while 47pc are seeking a salary increasing or promotion.

Are employers pulling their weight when it comes to tackling skills divides? “Companies need to rethink their hiring, skills and talent development strategies,” said Graham. “Adopting agile HR practices is key. In addition, platforms which give insight into where your talent pool is are now more necessary than ever.”

The survey found that 80pc of employees report think their company is making efforts to foster a positive work culture. Of these, 64pc say that they are succeeding. According to employees, appreciation and recognition is the most important factor that contributes to a positive workplace culture, followed by open and transparent communication.

Only 11pc said opportunities for growth and development influence their perception of their workplace culture – which indicates that perhaps employees are less motivated by upskilling than they believe.

Employers, too, need to reassess their priorities. Almost three-quarters (72pc) of employees say that their organisation has a defined set of company values. However, Workhuman’s research suggests that there is a disconnect between employers’ intentions and their employees’ experiences. Some 29pc of employees who are aware of defined company values in their organisation say that these values don’t match the culture they experience day to day.

