New sports-tech course sets goal to get more women into the sector

Course participants will receive a paid, mentored work placement at one of Ireland’s many sports-tech companies. They will learn data analytics skills.

People within Ireland’s sports-tech industry have come together to create a data analytics conversion course to encourage more women into the sector.

Technology Ireland Digital Skillnet and SportsTech Ireland’s new initiative is called Digital Athlete. It is a career pathway programme for everyone, however, the first wave of recruitment is aimed at women.

Digital Athlete is seeking women who love sports and are interested in tech, although the organisers say extensive tech skills are not a prerequisite.

On completion of the 10-week programme, participants will achieve a recognised data analytics accreditation and a paid, mentored work placement in a sports-tech company in Ireland.

With Ireland recognised as a global centre for sports-tech there are lots of companies based here, such as Stats Perform, Orreco, Strava, Clubforce, Draft Kings and Kitman Labs.

According to Martina Skelly, director of SportsTech Ireland, “sports-tech is moving mainstream.”

“The industry of sport has changed as teams, leagues, broadcasters, have embraced new technologies and digital opportunities. We know that Ireland is a leader in the global sports-tech sector, and many great career opportunities exist in this exciting space.”

Skelly added that the sector wanted to make sure women can fully avail of the career opportunities within it.

Grainne Barry, SVP operations at Stats Perform and co-founder of SportsTech Ireland, said the company was “committed to driving diversity and inclusion” within the industry.

“The Digital Athlete women’s programme provides an opportunity for us to work with new talent identification and development initiatives. The Digital Athlete programme enables sports-tech companies to participate in the development of skill sets needed for the industry as it embraces digital transformation and the evolution of fan engagement.”

For more information about Digital Athlete, see Technology Ireland Digital Skillnet’s website.

