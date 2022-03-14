Teen-Turn is offering weekly tech classes for girls in Dublin 8

The STEM charity is partnering with the The Digital Hub to offer classes on a variety of topics, from AI to thermodynamics.

Teen-Turn, a non-profit organisation focused on getting teenage girls into STEM, has partnered with The Digital Hub in Dublin to provide weekly classes for girls based in the Liberties area of the city. The project’s aim is to address the gender divide in STEM by giving teenage girls access to learning programmes.

The classes cover a variety of different topics in STEM including AI, programming and physics. The education programme is currently being piloted at The Digital Hub, which hosts 30 media, tech and internet companies such as such as Akara Robotics and major global companies, such as Lonely Planet.

The hub is located in the Liberties in Dublin and serves as a resource centre for the community, providing education programmes for people of all ages and support for local enterprises.

Teen-Turn’s pilot programme, called Teen-Turn Plus, is open to all Teen-Turn participants attending secondary schools around the Dublin 8 area or whose homes are nearby. Classes take place each week from February to May and August to November at The Digital Hub.

According to Teen-Turn co-founder Joanne Dolan, the programme “is aiming to expand the horizons of girls in second level education and increase equal participation in STEM subjects”.

“Levelling the playing field in the transition from second to third-level education has never been more important as careers in STEM continue to see the highest demand from graduates,” she added.

Fiach Mac Conghail, CEO of The Digital Hub, said: “Equality, diversity and inclusion is an important part of our operations here at The Digital Hub and it has been a pleasure to work with Teen-Turn over the years in ensuring that EDI in education is delivered to schools in our area.”

He added that the project had “great potential in levelling the playing field in STEM education”.

Teen-Turn Plus will run on Fridays and Saturdays with a focus on AI, app development and thermodynamics until the end of November 2022.

The non-profit has a long track record of organising work placements, apprenticeships and mentorship schemes for young girls and women all over Ireland.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.