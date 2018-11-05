Check out Talent Garden’s cool co-working space

Talent Garden Dublin opened last month and can house more than 350 people in its bright co-working space.

Co-working spaces are springing up everywhere but, with a spotlight on innovation and the internet of things (IoT), Talent Garden Dublin has something a little different.

Founded six years ago, Talent Garden is now the largest European co-working and digital innovation network. Its new Dublin branch, which opened last month, can house more than 350 people working on innovative projects, with a particular focus on IoT.

Talent Garden Ireland’s country manager, Mark Bennett, said the campuses are designed to enhance creativity. “They feature a number of unique concepts designed to support innovation, including smart co-working spaces, relaxation areas, TAG Cafés, event spaces, meeting rooms and classrooms,” he said.

Talent Garden has a major focus on community and collaboration. Campus manager Deirdre Murphy said co-working spaces such as Talent Garden give people the perfect environment to work with other people. “You are surrounded by like-minded professionals who are passionate about the digital and tech projects they are working on.”

The Dublin campus measures 3,200 sq m across three floors so there are plenty of quiet areas for those who need to focus, make a call or just take a break. “Our members enjoy a flexible work environment where they are free to move around and make use of the different areas,” said Murphy.

Facilities and services

Talent Garden’s Machaela O’Leary said the Dublin campus offers its members a range of facilities, including 24/7 access to the campus, unlimited internet, access to meeting rooms, community areas, printing, copying and a café.

“Our members also have access to all 23 campuses and are part of TAG People, an online networking tool allowing connections to a unique global network of tech professionals. Our Innovation School also runs courses in our dedicated classrooms,” she said.

Sustainability is also very important to Talent Garden and is evident in the new Dublin co-working space. Bennett said that with a growing community of more than 3,500 professionals, it’s important to lead by example when it comes to being eco-friendly. “We use compostable coffee cups in our café, our campuses are fitted with smart sensors to save energy on lighting when spaces aren’t being used and we use segregated recycling bins to make sure we reduce the volumes of waste produced.”

Marketing specialist Cian Condon said when Talent Garden is selecting a new co-working campus, it’s important that certain boxes are ticked before its building project manager and architect can work their magic. “For example, our head office in Milan, Talent Garden Calabiana, was a printing press factory at the beginning of last century, and our Rome campus, Talent Garden Poste Italiane, is located in a historic post office building in the Prati district,” said Condon.

“We integrate the unique features of these buildings and reuse materials where we can. For example, some of the beautiful ceiling cladding in our Dublin building was reclaimed from the old floorboards!”