What does the future of tech education look like?

National College Ireland’s Anu Sahni discusses the changes in how tech education is delivered and what students need to know.

The education sector, like many others, have undergone a lot of change due the advancements in technology. The way students, graduates and employees learn and upskill has changed due to developments in online learning and this has become more prevalent in the last two years due to the pandemic.

However, the changes in the tech landscape have also impacted the skills that are most in-demand and in turn have expanded the courses and education options for those interested in a career in tech.

The growing demand for tech workers and specialised skills has led to both education bodies and industry players offering a range of tech courses.

In the last year alone, University of Limerick teamed up with tech companies to develop an immersive software engineering programme, Microsoft Ireland added a cloud skills programme to its list of free courses and UCD partnered with global analytics company SAS to provide a free online skills programme, which includes data science.

In June 2021, more than 10,000 places on almost 300 courses in Ireland were announced under Springboard+, an upskilling initiative in higher education that offers free and subsidised courses.

The expansion of digital skills is a great sign for the tech industry and helps thousands of students, employees and jobseekers upskill in new and evolving areas of tech, but how all this change affecting the education and training sector?

Anu Sahni is the programme director for the MSc/PGDip in data analytics ad National College Ireland (NCI).

Outside of her work on the data analytics curriculum, Sahni also organises hackathons and inventathons within the college so that students experience the process of developing an idea with input from experts and the rigour of pitching to industry.

Sahni told SiliconRepublic.com that technology has became a major tool in terms of pedagogical resources in education and training.

“Technology has made the connection of theory with the real world stronger. Easy access to online resources, communities and social media has made projects and assessments more practical and real-world oriented. For technology students, practical tasks such as coding, projects, problem-solving, research, surveying, data analysis, etc., have become more important compared to theory-focused, essay-type, written exam-based assessment.”

Theory versus hands-on experience

It’s this need for practical, hands-on experience that can change how people are educated when it comes to tech. However, a balance with theoretical or academic learning is still needed in tech, so that students can apply it to a wide range of areas in everything from autotech to healthcare.

“The theoretical concepts should be demonstrated, validated, taught and exemplified by hands-on experience. The assessments should then be based on testing students’ comprehension and application in solving a real-world problem,” said Sahni.

“The theoretical concepts should ideally be supported and exemplified by practical work before moving onto the next theoretical concept. The teaching of theoretical concepts should be illustrated with real-world examples.”

In terms of how technology has changed education itself, Sahni points to advancements in simulation, 3D modelling and visualisation, all of which have led to a better understanding of theoretical concepts.

“For example, there are 3D models and simulations of human anatomy available that make it easy for medical students to visualise the concepts learned in theory without having to do dissections.”

However, while a more dynamic education is of great benefit to students, it can also come with its own challenges as the technical content has to be regularly updated.

“Documentation sometimes lags quite far behind the changes that have taken place in the software, so students have to rely upon the forums and community to stay ahead,” said Sahni.

The future of tech education

Sahni said the tech education industry in Ireland is keeping good pace with the fast growth of the industry itself, especially with the growing number of third-level institutions offering courses in areas such as AI, data analytics, cybersecurity and AR/VR.

“There are many free resources, forums and communities that learners can leverage. There are many successful initiatives that are bridging the gap between industry and academia.”

As part of the NCI data analytics course, students competed in Enfuse, a Dublin City Council and Local Enterprise Office initiative.

The Enfuse competition matches enterprises and social enterprises in Dublin with master’s students, with the student teams presenting solutions to address the challenges these enterprises face.

Sahni said there should be more schemes like this. “There should be repositories, similar to libraries, where learners can find the latest tools, devices, software, etc., for conducting experiments and collaborating with experts. There are certain labs, such as CeaDAR, but they are largely limited to the institutes where they are based.”

For tech students looking to progress their career, Sahni said don’t be afraid of using new tools and technologies.

“Let your imagination and passion go wild. Get a good grip of theoretical concepts and what’s going on underneath the hood. No concept is fully clear without hands-on experience, therefore practice, research, collaborate, innovate and explore,” she said.

“Don’t hesitate to reach out to educators, other learners and experts, they are more welcoming than you expect. Before you implement or invent something new, judge the impact on society carefully, not only in present but in future too – everything should be ethically and morally right. For data science students, respect privacy.”

Applications for NCI’s Springboard+ and Human Capital Initiative courses starting in January 2022 are now open, with courses in areas such as data analytics, cybersecurity, software development and artificial intelligence.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.