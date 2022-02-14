TU Dublin to team up with Workday to teach tech skills to next generation

Software company Workday will invest €450,000 and offer its expertise to the project at TU Dublin which aims to teach young people tech skills.

Technological University (TU) Dublin is partnering with software company Workday to deliver skills workshops to foster the next generation of tech talent.

The three-year partnership will target traditionally underrepresented groups in higher education and the tech sector. Its projects will range from primary school to third-level students in a bid to get young people interested in a career in technology.

Children in DEIS primary schools will have the opportunity to participate in coding and tech skills workshops. There will also be junior cycle workshops and activities aimed at demystifying third level education and showing potential career paths to those in the early stages of secondary school education.

A secondary school transition year programme will see participating students gain practical tech career experience in both the workplace and at TU Dublin campus.

At the third level stage, accredited programmes for ‘Enterprising People’ and ‘Enterprising Leaders’ skills, including mindset and resilience abilities will be delivered.

There will also be collaboration on research, as well as the development of topical engineering and technology courses, with a focus on machine learning, security and cloud computing.

Workday has committed to invest €450,000 in the partnership, which will help with community engagement in addition to providing educational resources to young people.

The US financial management and human capital management software company has its Dublin office in Smithfield, where it employs more than 1,500 staff. The company will provide volunteer support and expertise as part of its role in the partnership with TU Dublin.

“Together with TU Dublin, we hope to foster the next generation of innovators,” said Caroline O’Reilly, general manager of Workday analytics at Workday.

“This partnership will help develop even more relevant engineering and technology courses, helping develop the next generation of multi-talented engineers. By offering relevant, focused activities for primary, secondary and third level students, we can jointly provide early talent with both the technical and people skills required to pursue a rewarding career in technology.”

Thomas Stone, VP for partnerships at TU Dublin said the “thoughtful and innovative partnership” would “excite and encourage younger people to consider a career in technology.”

Dublin’s technological university was formed following the amalgamation of three IT colleges in the city. Since TU Dublin’s formation there has been several other TUs created across the country as smaller IT colleges combined to form larger multi-campus institutions.

Today (14 February) Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris, announced the expansion of the newly created Atlantic Technological University (ATU) through the purchase of a 10-acre site in Galway.

It was announced last year that the ATU would open its doors in April 2022.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.