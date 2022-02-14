A teacher kneeling between a boy and a girl student showing them something on a laptop in a classroom.
Careers
Image: © Monkey Business/Stock.adobe.com

TU Dublin to team up with Workday to teach tech skills to next generation

20 minutes ago

Software company Workday will invest €450,000 and offer its expertise to the project at TU Dublin which aims to teach young people tech skills.

Technological University (TU) Dublin is partnering with software company Workday to deliver skills workshops to foster the next generation of tech talent.

The three-year partnership will target traditionally underrepresented groups in higher education and the tech sector. Its projects will range from primary school to third-level students in a bid to get young people interested in a career in technology.

Children in DEIS primary schools will have the opportunity to participate in coding and tech skills workshops. There will also be junior cycle workshops and activities aimed at demystifying third level education and showing potential career paths to those in the early stages of secondary school education.

A secondary school transition year programme will see participating students gain practical tech career experience in both the workplace and at TU Dublin campus.

At the third level stage, accredited programmes for ‘Enterprising People’ and ‘Enterprising Leaders’ skills, including mindset and resilience abilities will be delivered.

Click here to check out the top sci-tech employers hiring right now.

There will also be collaboration on research, as well as the development of topical engineering and technology courses, with a focus on machine learning, security and cloud computing.

Workday has committed to invest €450,000 in the partnership, which will help with community engagement in addition to providing educational resources to young people.

Hiring Now

The US financial management and human capital management software company has its Dublin office in Smithfield, where it employs more than 1,500 staff. The company will provide volunteer support and expertise as part of its role in the partnership with TU Dublin.

“Together with TU Dublin, we hope to foster the next generation of innovators,” said Caroline O’Reilly, general manager of Workday analytics at Workday.

“This partnership will help develop even more relevant engineering and technology courses, helping develop the next generation of multi-talented engineers. By offering relevant, focused activities for primary, secondary and third level students, we can jointly provide early talent with both the technical and people skills required to pursue a rewarding career in technology.”

Thomas Stone, VP for partnerships at TU Dublin said the “thoughtful and innovative partnership” would “excite and encourage younger people to consider a career in technology.”

Dublin’s technological university was formed following the amalgamation of three IT colleges in the city. Since TU Dublin’s formation there has been several other TUs created across the country as smaller IT colleges combined to form larger multi-campus institutions.

Today (14 February) Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris, announced the expansion of the newly created Atlantic Technological University (ATU) through the purchase of a 10-acre site in Galway.

It was announced last year that the ATU would open its doors in April 2022.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.

Blathnaid O’Dea
By Blathnaid O’Dea

Blathnaid O’Dea joined Silicon Republic in 2021 as Careers reporter, coming from a background in the Humanities. She likes people, pranking, pictures of puffins – and apparently alliteration.

More from careers

A teacher kneeling between a boy and a girl student showing them something on a laptop in a classroom.
Research highlights importance of social chat for hybrid and remote teams
A teacher kneeling between a boy and a girl student showing them something on a laptop in a classroom.
Gaeltec plans 150 new jobs in Ireland for utilities projects
A teacher kneeling between a boy and a girl student showing them something on a laptop in a classroom.
CubeMatch to create 50 jobs globally from new European HQ in Dublin
A teacher kneeling between a boy and a girl student showing them something on a laptop in a classroom.
Cerenovus to invest €50m in Galway site, creating 30 jobs

Loading

Loading
Read More
Loading now, one moment please! Loading