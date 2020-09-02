Covid heightens demand for robotic process automation skills, survey finds

The pandemic has brought ‘tremendous career opportunities’ for people with skills in robotic process automation, according to software company UiPath.

Software company UiPath has said that Covid-19 has brought increased demand for skills in the area of robotics process automation (RPA). That’s based on a survey of 1,500 RPA professionals from around the world, many of which see “tremendous career opportunities” in the field.

According to UiPath, 70pc of the professionals surveyed said their company will be hiring more developers in the next year, while 60pc said the pandemic has accelerated demand for RPA skills. The majority (92pc) said they believe the RPA industry has a high potential for growth over the next five years, and 84pc said their current job as an RPA developer will “have a positive impact on their next career move”.

In another study carried out by UiPath in May, 50pc of 160 process automation decision-makers across the UK, the US, France, Germany and Japan cited plans to grow their RPA capabilities in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest survey, which was launched at UiPath’s DevCon event today (2 September), was conducted between 21 July and 10 August and involved participants from 84 different countries. Most respondents came from the US, India and Japan and the majority (71pc) held the job title RPA developer. The rest included RPA leads and managers, solution architects, RPA specialists and RPA infrastructure engineers.

Of those surveyed, 96pc said they were “satisfied in their careers”, 80pc felt their employer values the work they do and 81pc said they feel challenged in their work. The vast majority reported taking part in certification programmes to upskill.

“There’s never been greater demand among businesses to accelerate digital transformation efforts for business agility and continuity,” said UiPath’s senior vice-president of learning, Tom Clancy. “RPA has proven itself as a technology that enables businesses to be agile, flexible and efficient. It’s not surprising to see RPA professionals in greater demand than ever before.”