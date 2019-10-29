What skills are in demand for in-flight entertainment development?

We visited Viasat Ireland, getting the chance to see inside the company’s Dublin office and to discover which roles it’s hiring for.

In Ireland, Viasat has about 100 employees developing in-flight experience products for commercial aviation

Its diverse and multi-disciplinary team is building “a global communications network to power high-speed, affordable, secure and fast connections to impact people’s lives wherever they are in the world, whether that is in a remote village, on the side of a mountain, at sea or travelling at 35,000 feet with one of our airline customers”, as its managing director Dave Elliott told us.

‘We’re looking for the best people to join our team’

– DAVE ELLIOT, VIASAT IRELAND

He added: “We believe that by creating a collaborative environment, by encouraging continuous learning and by really challenging ourselves, we can develop truly innovative products that will transform the in-flight experience. And we’re looking for the best people to join our team and help us do that.”

A spectrum of positions

Claire Gannon, head of Viasat Ireland’s talent acquisition, discussed which roles the company is currently seeking to fill.

She highlighted its need for skilled people in engineering, data, product design and support roles, as well as new talent for Viasat’s client-facing team.

She said: “We hire lots of engineers, from front-end and back-end development to operations. Then we’d have our product owners, product managers and, of course, our UX and UI designers.”

Software engineering at Viasat

Zdenko Csaprda is a software engineer at Viasat, and he gave us a look inside a typical day in his job.

He said: “The kind of work I’m doing on a daily basis is the typical software engineer’s work – fixing issues, coding and programming, but most of all, working in JVM languages.”

But there’s plenty of room to learn new things within and beyond those languages, as he said: “Depending on which team you are working in, there are other opportunities to work with other technologies.”

Something Csaprda notes about the company is its collaborative culture, explaining that a large part of his working day is “interacting with people to get the job done”.