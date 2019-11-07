What are the challenges in returning to work after a serious illness?

A new series of videos features individuals who have returned to work after a serious illness ‘sharing valuable information and insight’.

It was World Stroke Day last week (29 October), and recruitment company Randstad released a new series of videos to raise awareness for it.

The videos feature individuals who have lived through a serious illness and have returned to working life.

Returning to work after a stroke

This is the second series published by the company, and one of the main voices this time is Terry, a plumber and heating engineer who had a major stroke on the job. As a result, Terry’s seven-week hospital stay was followed by a two-year break from work. Terry tells viewers about the elements of returning to work after such an experience that perhaps aren’t so well known, including social anxiety.

He says: “I had never realised how important the routine of work is as part of having a healthy mindset, until I was forced to stop working due to a major stroke. The time I spent away from work gave me plenty of time to think and focus on getting better. I was so determined to get back to my job, to get back to normal.

“Being fortunate enough to make a near full recovery, I feel it’s important to highlight that the day-to-day stresses of adult life can get to you, and it’s crucial to take some down time to recover.”

Terry’s story is important given that one in four people will experience a stroke. Speaking to those people, he said: “The key thing to remember is that your life does not end there. If you’re determined, like I was, you will be back to normal before you know it.”

‘Educate and inform’

Graham Trevor, HR and corporate services director at Randstad UK, said: “Shocking statistics from the Stroke Association revealed that people who have a stroke at working age, are two to three times more likely to be unemployed eight years after their stroke.

“Terry’s inspirational story really hits home and will resonate with others who have had to take unexpected time away from the workplace due to a serious illness, such as a stroke.

“Through our returning to work campaign we hope to educate and inform those that have suffered from serious illness, by sharing valuable information and insight from the inspirational individuals who are featured in the films.”

Returning to work after cancer

Statistics suggest that in the UK, 990 people are diagnosed with cancer every day, and 50pc survive the serious illness. Through the series, Randstand acknowledges the large number of people living in the UK who may be seeking out advice on returning to work after living with an illness.

Charmaigne speaks to this in another video in this year’s instalment. She works in property and facilities and has lived with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Charmaigne uses her platform to highlight the difficulties of returning to work when receiving medical treatments for recovery, and key tips for employers on how to make someone’s return to work less challenging following their illness.

Lasting advice

Trevor’s lasting advice for anyone in a similar situation to the individuals in the videos is: “It’s very important to take your time when considering your return to the workplace, and for most, like Terry, the natural feeling of urgency to get back to work and normality is front of mind.

“Speak to your employer about a phased return – you don’t want to be overwhelmed by jumping straight back into your former role, as this can result in further setbacks, both mentally and physically.

“Your decision to return to work after illness should be primarily guided by the advice of medical professionals and how you are feeling – don’t put too much pressure on yourself.”